Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Travelers, American Airlines, Signet Jewelers and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Travelers (TRV) – The insurance company reported a quarterly profit of $5.20 per share, well above the $3.86 consensus estimate, with revenue also beating analyst forecasts. Travelers benefited from stronger results in investment income and underwriting, and its stock added 2.5% in the premarket.

American Airlines (AAL) – American gained 1.3% in premarket trading after it reported a quarterly loss of $1.42 per share, 6 cents narrower than anticipated. The airline also reported better-than-expected revenue as American's results were helped by strong holiday demand.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) – The jewelry retailer saw its stock surge 5.9% in the premarket after it said total holiday season sales rose 30.4% and same-store sales jumped 25.2%.

United Airlines (UAL) – United Airlines lost $1.60 per share for the fourth quarter, narrower than the $2.11 loss that analysts were anticipating. Revenue topped forecasts, and United said the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant hurt short-term bookings, yet it expects that negative impact to be temporary. United fell 1.4% in premarket trading.

Ford (F) – Ford lost 2% in the premarket after Jefferies downgraded the automaker's stock to "hold" from "buy." Jefferies said the optimism over Ford's electric vehicle plans drove the stock higher than was justified and left very little potential upside.

Regions Financial (RF) – The bank's stock tumbled 4.9% in premarket trading after it reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings, with revenue matching analyst estimates.

Electronic Arts (EA) – Electronic Arts could be the next attractive target in the gaming sector following Microsoft's (MSFT) deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI), according to a column in today's Financial Times. Electronic Arts rose 1% in the premarket.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) – Discover reported a quarterly profit of $3.64 per share, 5 cents below estimates, with revenue also falling short of analyst forecasts. The stock fell 3% in premarket action.

Alcoa (AA) – Alcoa reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $2.50 per share, beating the $1.90 consensus estimate, with revenue essentially in line with expectations. Alcoa benefited from rising aluminum prices, and its stock added 1.9% in the premarket.

Casper Sleep (CSPR) – Casper Sleep surged 12.9% in premarket trading after shareholders approved a deal to take the mattress company private. The transaction is expected to be completed next week.