Strong Taco Bell sales fuel Yum Brands earnings beat

- Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates.
- Results were fueled by strong sales for KFC's international restaurants and Taco Bell.
- Net sales climbed 16% to $2.36 billion, and the company's same-store sales rose 1%.
Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, fueled by strong sales for KFC's international restaurants and Taco Bell.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Shares of the company rose more than 2% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
- Earnings per share: $1.61 adjusted vs. $1.60 expected
- Revenue: $2.36 billion vs. $2.35 billion expected
The restaurant company reported fourth-quarter net income of $423 million, or $1.49 per share, down from $463 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier. Excluding refranchising gains and other items, Yum earned $1.61 per share.
Net sales climbed 16% to $2.36 billion. More than half of Yum's quarterly sales were digital, which includes online and delivery orders and those placed through in-store kiosks.
Money Report
Yum's same-store sales rose 1% in the quarter, thanks to Taco Bell.
Taco Bell reported same-store sales growth of 5%. Executives have previously credited the chain's strong value perception for its success in recent quarters.
KFC's same-store sales were flat for the quarter, but the fried chicken chain saw stronger demand outside of the U.S. For example, in China, its largest market, KFC's system sales increased 5% in the quarter. Europe and Latin America reported double-digit system sales growth. The chain's international same-store sales rose 1% overall in the quarter.
Meanwhile, in its home market, KFC's U.S. same-store sales slid 5%. Popeyes has overtaken the chain to become the second-biggest chicken chain in the U.S., and other upstarts, like Raising Cane's, have been growing quickly.
Pizza Hut, the laggard of Yum's portfolio, reported same-store sales declines of 1% for the quarter. The pizza chain's U.S. same-store sales fell 2%, while its international business reported flat same-store sales.
Yum opened 1,804 new restaurants during the quarter, growing its unit count by 5%.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.