Student loan borrowers in these 10 states will have more than $45,000 in debt forgiven, on average

Last week, the Biden administration announced student debt relief would be coming for over 800,000 borrowers, thanks to fixes to income-driven repayment plans.

A total of $39 billion in debt forgiveness will be rolling out in the coming weeks for borrowers with older student loans. Those on IDR plans become eligible to have their remaining balances forgiven after 20 or 25 years of payments, depending on the loan type and when they took it out.

Eligible borrowers have already begun receiving notifications that they will see some or all of their debts cleared, and the administration says discharges will begin 30 days later.

States with the most borrowers who will see forgiveness

The Biden administration this week released data on how many borrowers are eligible and the total amount of debt able to be forgiven in each state.

Unsurprisingly, the states with the largest student loan borrower populations are among those where the most people will get debt relief under this initiative.

California, Texas and Florida have the largest student borrower populations, according to the latest data from the New York Federal Reserve, as well as the highest number of borrowers borrowers receiving relief.

Here are the states with the most borrowers currently eligible for IDR debt forgiveness:

1. Texas

Eligible borrowers: 63,730

63,730 Debt eligible for discharge: $3.09 billion

$3.09 billion Average amount per borrower: $48,514

2. Florida

Eligible borrowers: 56,930

56,930 Debt eligible for discharge: $3.04 billion

$3.04 billion Average amount per borrower: $53,343

3. California

Eligible borrowers: 61,890

61,890 Debt eligible for discharge: $2.96 billion

$2.96 billion Average amount per borrower: $47,807

4. Georgia

Eligible borrowers: 38,590

38,590 Debt eligible for discharge: $2.13 billion

$2.13 billion Average amount per borrower: $55,206

5. New York

Eligible borrowers: 42,070

42,070 Debt eligible for discharge: $1.92 billion

$1.92 billion Average amount per borrower: $45,736

6. Ohio

Eligible borrowers: 37,070

37,070 Debt eligible for discharge: $1.74 billion

$1.74 billion Average amount per borrower: $46,855

7. Pennsylvania

Eligible borrowers: 29,840

29,840 Debt eligible for discharge: $1.34 billion

$1.34 billion Average amount per borrower: $45,023

8. Illinois

Eligible borrowers: 28,450

28,450 Debt eligible for discharge: $1.32 billion

$1.32 billion Average amount per borrower: $46,257

9. Michigan

Eligible borrowers: 26,980

26,980 Debt eligible for discharge: $1.27 billion

$1.27 billion Average amount per borrower: $46,972

10. North Carolina

Eligible borrowers: 24,870

24,870 Debt eligible for discharge: $1.14 billion

$1.14 billion Average amount per borrower: $45,641

More debt forgiveness in the works

Though the Supreme Court shut down President Biden's plan for mass student loan forgiveness, his administration immediately started working on a back-up plan to bring relief to borrowers.

The administration is now going through a process known as "negotiated rulemaking" with the hopes of making changes to the Higher Education Act that will allow for debt forgiveness. The process kicked off with a public hearing earlier this week.

Borrowers and advocates delivered testimonies on why student debt should be forgiven and for whom, while opponents reinforced their opinion that Congress is the only government agency with the authority to cancel federal loans.

