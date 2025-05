Supreme Court insulates Federal Reserve while backing Trump firing of agency leaders

The Supreme Court strongly suggested that Federal Reserve board members would have greater protection against being fired by a president.

The ruling for now allows President Donald Trump to fire Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board, and Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board.

The Supreme Court on Thursday strongly suggested that Federal Reserve board members would have greater protection against being fired by a president in a ruling that, for now, allows President Donald Trump to fire two members of other federal agencies' boards.

The Supreme Court in its ruling said, "We disagree" with arguments by Gwynne Wilcox and Cathy Harris that their legal challenges to their terminations "necessarily implicate the constitutionality of for-cause removal protections for members of the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors or other members of the Federal Open Market Committee."

"The Federal Reserve is a uniquely structured, quasi-private entity that follows in the distinct historical tradition of the First and Second Banks of the United States," the majority ruling said.

The three liberal members of the court dissented from the decision by six conservative justices, which keeps the plaintiffs in the case off their boards as their lawsuit challenging their terminations is pending.

A federal district court judge in Washington, D.C., had enjoined Trump from removing both women from their respective boards. An appeals court later upheld that order.

But in early April, the Supreme Court stayed those rulings while the case continued, meaning that Trump did not have to reinstate the women to their boards.

That temporary order was formalized in Thursday's opinion by the high court.

"Because the Constitution vests the executive power in the President ... he may remove without cause executive officers who exercise that power on his behalf, subject to narrow exceptions recognized by our precedents," the majority said in the opinion.

"The stay reflects our judgment that the Government is likely to show that both the NLRB and MSPB exercise considerable executive power," the opinion said. "But we do not ultimately decide in this posture whether the NLRB or MSPB falls within such a recognized exception; that question is better left for resolution after full briefing and argument."

The majority also said their stay "reflects our judgment that the Government faces greater risk of harm from an order allowing a removed officer to continue exercising the executive power than a wrongfully removed officer faces from being unable to perform her statutory duty."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.