Supreme Court lawyer Tom Goldstein rearrested as ‘serious' flight risk after hiding cryptocurrency, prosecutors say

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Tom Goldstein, a partner at the law firm of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLC, poses for a photo outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2010. 
Stephen Voss | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The leading Supreme Court lawyer Tom Goldstein was rearrested Monday after federal prosecutors told a judge he represented a "serious risk of flight" from his criminal tax evasion case after failing to disclose the existence of two cryptocurrency wallets through which he receive more than $8 million.

Over the last five days Goldstein "sent more than $6 million of cryptocurrency" from those wallets, prosecutors wrote in a filing in Maryland federal court.

