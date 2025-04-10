Supreme Court rules U.S. must facilitate return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court order that the Trump administration "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was forcibly deported to El Salvador.

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court order that the Trump administration must "facilitate" the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was forcibly and wrongly deported to El Salvador, where he is in prison.

But the Supreme Court in its decision told a federal district court judge in Maryland to clarify his order last week that the administration "effectuate" the return of Abrego Garcia.

The Trump administration had opposed the order to return Abrego Garcia even after acknowledging that he "was subject to a withholding order forbidding his removal to El Salvador, and that the removal to El Salvador was therefore illegal," the Supreme Court noted in its ruling.

Abrego Garcia, who is a native of El Salvador, was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Maryland on March 12, and was deported three days later.

The Justice Department said his removal was due to an "administrative error."

But Justice Department lawyers also said Abrego Garcia had been found to be a member of the notorious gang MS-13, which the United States has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

His lawyers, however, deny that he is a member of that gang, and have said he has lived in the U.S. for a decade without ever being charged with a crime.

