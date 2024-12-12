Swiss National Bank takes leap with 50-basis-point interest rate cut amid franc strength

The Swiss National Bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points, exceeding expectations of a smaller trim amid an ongoing tussle with depressed inflation and a strong Swiss franc.

More than 85% of economists polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would implement a 25-basis-point cut.

The bank has now issued a new conditional inflation forecast below that of September, reflecting a "lower-than-expected" print for oil products and food.

The move takes the bank's main rate to 0.5%. More than 85% of economists polled by Reuters had forecast the bank would implement a 25-basis-point cut.

Switzerland became the first major economy to loosen its reins on monetary policy in March, implementing four reductions this year in the battle to tame the national currency's appreciation and declines in consumer prices.

"Underlying inflationary pressure has decreased again this quarter. The SNB's easing of monetary policy today takes this development into account," the bank said Thursday, following the first meeting under new Chair Martin Schlegel. "The SNB will continue to monitor the situation closely, and will adjust its monetary policy if necessary to ensure inflation remains within the range consistent with price stability over the medium term."

The bank has now issued a new conditional inflation forecast below that of September, reflecting a "lower-than-expected" print for oil products and food and predicting "little change in the medium term."

The new outlook puts average annual inflation at 1.1% for 2024, at 0.3% for 2025 and at 0.8% for 2026. It assumes the SNB policy rate holds at 0.5% over the entire forecast horizon.

Subdued inflation

Swiss inflation perked up to 0.7% year-on-year in November, compared with an annual print of 0.6% in October. Widely viewed as a safe haven amid political turbulence in the euro zone, the franc has largely resisted surrendering ground despite the SNB's rate trims. It's rally has loomed over the outlook for Swiss exports opportunities that are already curtailed by tepid demand abroad and weak sales orders.

In October, the business climate index produced by industry association Swissmechanic fell to its weakest level since January 2021, with the body noting expectations of further declines in orders, sales and margins in the fourth quarter.

Fellow industry association Swissmem in November reported a continuing downturn in Switzerland's tech sectors, stressing, "Key indicators do not point to a recovery any time soon. Against such a backdrop, efforts at the political level must be intensified in order to facilitate access to growing markets for the Swiss export economy. In concrete terms, the free trade."

The broader economy recorded "below-average growth" of 0.2% in the third quarter, following 0.4% in the previous three-month stretch, official figures revealed at the end of November, weighed down by the industrial sector.

Market focus will later in the session turn to a meeting of the European Central Bank, which is also widely expected to trim its rates by 25 basis points.