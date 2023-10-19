Take this simple step each morning to relieve stress and start your day off right, says therapist

It's inevitable that we'll experience at least a bit stress at some point in our day-to-day brought on by life's challenges — like relationship conflicts and job insecurity. But there are small changes you can make to ground yourself and feel a sense of relief in spite of it all.

You're likely familiar with the common recommendations for reducing stress like cutting down on screen time or going to the gym, which Tiffany M. Stevens, Chicago-based therapist and owner of Graceful Growth Counseling, still suggests as great options.

But it can be hard to go cold turkey on social media or to find time for a regular workout. If you're looking for a simple change that you can make today, here's the No. 1 method Stevens recommends for stress relief at the top of each morning.

DON'T MISS: Use this 1 simple trick to feel happier, says Harvard expert—it involves your bucket list

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The simple step you can take each morning to relieve stress

"I believe that starting [the day] with an affirmation is really helpful. Starting with gratitude is huge," Stevens tells CNBC Make It.

"And those are things that you can do while brushing your teeth, while you're taking a shower, while you're making breakfast. Just being really mindful of the thoughts you're having."

If you don't know where to begin, Stevens offers up these five affirmations as a great starting point:

"I am in control of my thoughts and feelings."

"I choose to start my day with calm and positivity."

"I trust my ability to handle challenges that come my way today."

"I let go of the past and embrace the present moment with an open heart."

"I am worthy of self-care and self-love. I prioritize my well-being."

If you find that negative thoughts are stressing you out, counter them with positive affirmations, she adds. "You get an opportunity to pause and create a new thought, one that will take you in the direction that you want to go in. That will eliminate and help reduce stress."

Even some of the most successful people make time for positivity and gratitude at the beginning of each day. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey told CNN in 2018 that she starts each morning by saying thank you.

For some people, it can feel uncomfortable to say affirmations, especially if you don't believe them, Stevens says. If this is something you struggle with, she suggests replacing "I am" with "I choose" or "I'm working on" to feel more connected to what you're affirming.

"In a world where we feel like we don't have control over a lot of things, we always have control over our thoughts," says Stevens.

"Some of these [affirmations] may seem really small, and I like that because we need baby steps to help us with the big shift. Nobody is going to be a master in the very beginning, so you pace yourself. You keep taking the little steps, and eventually you'll replace old, outdated behaviors that are no longer serving you with the new, more positive routines and affirmations."

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

As technology reshapes business expectations, some leaders are embracing change and transforming their organizations for the future. Join the CNBC Evolve Global Summit on November 2 to hear strategies to adapt, innovate and succeed in this new era of business. Buy your ticket here.