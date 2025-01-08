Taxpayer Advocate urges Congress to preserve IRS funding for service, technology

National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins has urged Congress to preserve IRS funding for taxpayer service and technology amid Republican scrutiny.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 originally authorized nearly $80 billion for the agency, but tens of billions of dollars have already been rescinded.

More IRS funding could be at risk with Republican control of Congress and the White House.

As the IRS faces scrutiny from a Republican-controlled Congress, the agency's internal watchdog has urged lawmakers to preserve taxpayer service and technology funding.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The National Taxpayer Advocate on Wednesday released its annual report to Congress, which criticized the "extreme imbalance in funding priorities" when comparing the billions of dollars allocated via the Inflation Reduction Act.

While the tens of billions earmarked for enforcement has "generated controversy," there's been "strong bipartisan support" for taxpayer services and technology modernization, wrote Erin Collins, national taxpayer advocate.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More from Personal Finance:

Your paycheck could be slightly bigger in 2025 due to tax bracket changes

Cryptocurrency options in 401(k) plans: Here's what you need to know

Student loan payments could lead to tax break again for many borrowers

Of the original $78.9 billion Inflation Reduction Act funding, the legislation earmarked 58% for enforcement and 32% for operations support, according to the report. By comparison, the budget allocated 4% for taxpayer service and 6% for technology modernization.

With sufficient funding for services and technology, "taxpayer experiences will become fairer and more efficient, which likely will improve compliance and reduce the need for costly backend enforcement," Collins wrote.

During fiscal year 2024, the IRS collected $98.7 billion through enforcement, which was less than 2% of all revenue, according to the agency's 2024 financial report. The remaining 98% of federal taxes were "self-assessed" via annual tax returns and timely payments.

If Congress reduces enforcement funding, it shouldn't include commensurate cuts to taxpayer services and technology, which could "inadvertently throw the baby out with the bathwater," Collins wrote.

With added costs to "pull itself out of the pandemic" and yearly appropriations held steady amid rising costs over the past few years, the IRS has needed to spend part of its multi-year funding to maintain current operations, she added.

Congress rescinded $20 billion in IRS funding as part of a 2023 budget deal, and Republicans have vowed to make further cuts. Another $20 billion was automatically clawed back when lawmakers in December extended the 2023 deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Further IRS funding cuts could be possible in 2025 with Republican control of Congress and the White House.