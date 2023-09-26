‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' concert film set for global theatrical release

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is expected to be screened in more than 100 countries starting Oct. 13.

The pop superstar's upcoming movie, which chronicles her record-breaking and economy-boosting The Eras Tour, was slated to hit theaters across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting Oct. 13. On Tuesday, it was announced the film will expand beyond North America to open simultaneously at some locations across Europe.

"The tour isn't the only thing we're taking worldwide," Swift wrote on Instagram. "Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13!"

AMC Entertainment, which will release the film in the U.S., will handle the international distribution. The theater chain said it's trying to reach agreements with movie theater operators representing more than 7,500 cinemas globally to show the film.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is set to screen in more than 100 countries, starting in most of them on Oct 13. It will play at Odeon Cinemas across Europe. Tickets for most international locations outside of North America will go on sale starting Tuesday, AMC said.

When the film was announced last month, it took less than 24 hours for it to shatter records.

AMC reported that first-day ticket sales for Swift's film reached $26 million, a new record for the century-old company. Previously, the highest single-day ticket sales record was held by "Spider-Man: No Way Home" with $16.9 million.

Swift's successful foray into film comes after her The Eras Tour, along with other concert tours, filled stadiums across the country, boosting local economies.

The film is expected to continue the momentum for Swift. The release may top $100 million during its opening weekend.

It will likely provide a major boost to the North American box office, which despite blockbusters such as "Barbie" and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," is still trailing pre-pandemic levels.

— CNBC's Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.