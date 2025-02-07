Money Report

Tesla car sales in China fall 11.5% as competition intensifies

By Arjun Kharpal, CNBC

A Tesla showroom with its logo and electric vehicles on display, including the Model 3 and Model Y, is seen on January 12, 2025, in Chongqing, China. 
Cheng Xin | Getty Images
  • Tesla sold 63,238 units of its electric cars in January in China, down 11.5% from the 71.447 cars sold in the same month last year.
  • Chinese rival BYD meanwhile sold 296,446 pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles last month, up 47% year-on-year.
  • Competition between Tesla and Chinese domestic rivals is intensifying as the U.S. firm continues to launch incentives to keep its cars attractive.

Sales of Tesla's cars to China fell in January, as competition from domestic rivals continued to heat up.

Tesla sold 63,238 units of its electric cars in January, down 11.5% from the 71,447 cars sold in the same month last year.

Shares of Tesla were down about 1.5% in premarket trading.

Chinese rival BYD meanwhile sold 296,446 pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles last month, up 47% year-on-year.

Other Chinese rivals of Tesla, including Changan Automobile and Xpeng, also posted growth in sales.

Tesla has attempted to use price cuts as an incentive to retain Chinese' buyers interest in its car. Late last year, Tesla slashed the price of its Model Y car and also extended a zero-interest five-year loan plan until the end of January.

Last month, the U.S. giant also announced a revamped version of the Model Y — one of its best-selling EV autos — in China. This also came with a 0% interest plan.

Tesla has not introduced a new model since it began delivering the Cybertruck in late 2023, which starts at nearly $80,000. Investors have been yearning for a new mass-market model from the company to reinvigorate sales.

Tesla has said a new affordable model could be launched in the first half of 2025.

Meanwhile, the automaker is pushing to launch its driver assist system, which it markets as "Full Self Driving," in China this year, as rivals also roll out similar features.

