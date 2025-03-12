Tesla investor survey shows 85% believe Elon Musk's politics are having ‘negative' or ‘extremely negative' impact on company

Eighty-five percent of survey respondents deemed Elon Musk's political involvement as "negative" or "extremely negative" for Tesla, Morgan Stanley found.

The survey comes amid growing concern about Tesla as Musk's political profile rises and shares tumble.

More than eight out of every 10 respondents to a Morgan Stanley survey believe Tesla CEO Elon Musk's controversial political activities are hurting his business.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In total, 85% of the 245 participants polled by the firm believe Musk's foray into politics has either had a "negative" or "extremely negative" impact on business fundamentals. The majority of respondents also expect Tesla deliveries to fall this year, according to the survey.

While a small sampling, these results offer the latest sign of mounting frustration with the billionaire entrepreneur as he's become a rising figure in international and American politics. It also comes at a pivotal point for Tesla's stock, with shares plunging nearly 40% this year.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

When asked about Musk's efforts with U.S. government efficiency and other political activities, 45% of respondents said these actions had a "negative" effect on the company. Another 40% said they were having an "extremely negative" impact.

On the other hand, 3% said they were "positive" for the business. Meanwhile, 12% called them "insignificant."

To be sure, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reported that his survey respondents are drawn from his email distribution list and should not be taken as a random representative sample. He also noted that the respondents are not necessarily owners of Tesla stock. The survey was taken over a 17-hour period, starting on Tuesday afternoon.

Jonas also asked about expectations for the company's performance. In a separate question, 59% said they anticipated Tesla would deliver fewer cars to customers in 2025 compared with the prior year. What's more, 21% of total respondents said they expected a decline of more than 10%. That comes as some analysts have raised alarm that recent reports of vandalism could spook potential customers.

Just 19% of responders said they forecasted deliveries to rise in 2025, while another 23% said they would be flat between the two years.

Musk's political profile has grown after his public support of President Donald Trump in the runup up to last year's election and his subsequent role leading the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. The Tesla executive's efforts to slash the federal government's spending and workforce has drawn the ire of critics who see his team as working too quickly and haphazardly.

Musk acknowledged in an interview with Fox Business on Monday that his high-profile role in Trump's administration meant he was running his businesses, which also include X and SpaceX, "with great difficulty." That day, Tesla shares tumbled more than 15% for their worst session since 2020.

Despite the recent nosedive, 45% of respondents said they anticipate Tesla shares will be at least 11% higher by the end of the calendar year. Around 36% expect the stock to tumble another 11% or further by year-end, while 19% see the stock staying within 10% of its price around $220.

After a New York Times report last week unearthed criticisms of Musk's team from members of Trump's cabinet, the president offered a vote of confidence on Tuesday. Trump evaluated five Tesla vehicles parked at the White House after the president said on social media that he would buy one as a symbol of support.

Trump also said he would declare violence at Tesla dealerships to be acts of domestic terrorism.