Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Economy

Tesla Jumps 6% in Heavy Volume Ahead of S&P 500 Entry, Stock Then Falls a Bit in After Hours

By Pippa Stevens, CNBC

Aly Song | Reuters

Shares of Tesla traded more than four times their 30-day average volume on Friday as passive funds bought the stock ahead of Tesla joining the S&P 500. The stock will be added to the benchmark index ahead of Monday's opening bell, based on prices from Friday's close.

Amid the heightened volume, Tesla shares rose 5.96% on Friday to close at a record high of $695 after swinging between gains and losses during the final hour of trading. During after hours trading the stock slid about 3%.

Heightened activity continued after hours, and by 4:45 p.m. ET more than 200 million shares had exchanged hands. This is more than quadruple the stock's 30-day average volume of 44,946,455, according to FactSet. Friday's volume puts it in the stock's top 10 most active trading days.

Money Report

COVID-19 8 hours ago

Second Stimulus Checks Will Help, But U.S. Income Crisis Runs Much Deeper Than Covid

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Airlines on Track to Get $15 Billion in Federal Aid, Must Call Back More Than 32,000 Furloughed Workers

Based on Tesla's Friday average price of $679.85, more than $131 billion worth of stock changed hands.

Ahead of Friday's session, S&P Dow Jones Indices estimated that approximately 129.9 million shares of Tesla would need to be purchased by index fund managers, worth more than $85 billion.

However, investors who unofficially track the S&P 500 also needed to buy the stock, which some estimated would lead to purchase activity 50% to 100% above estimates.

- CNBC's Robert Hum contributed reporting.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

EconomyTechnologyMarketsfinanceAutos
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us