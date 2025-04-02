Tesla shares rise on unconfirmed report Elon Musk could be leaving DOGE post soon

Tesla shares rose Wednesday, recovering earlier losses, after Politico reported that CEO Elon Musk could leave his post at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

The stock was last up 4%. At it session lows, it had dropped as much as 6.4% on the back of weaker-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the first quarter.

The report — which cites Trump insiders — noted that, while President Donald Trump is pleased with Musk and the DOGE spending cuts that have been pushed through, the two decided in recent days that the billionaire would soon return to his businesses.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.