Tesla shares sink 5% as Musk continues to bash Trump's spending bill

Shares of Tesla slid 5% Thursday as CEO Elon Musk continued his relentless pressure on Congress to "KILL" President Donald Trump's spending bill.

The drop comes as shares of the EV maker saw a 22% rally in May with Musk wrapping his time as Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Musk in recent days has threatened to primary lawmakers who vote for the bill and called it a "disgusting abomination," marking a significant shift in his comments about the administration.

Since Musk left government work Friday, he's distanced himself from the Trump administration and gone on a full assault against the president's signature tax-cut bill.

"One of the things about Elon is when he goes all in, he goes all in," Walter Isaacson, who wrote a book about Musk, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday.

"He is somebody who's not exactly calibrated in these things and he is seriously upset," Isaacson said.