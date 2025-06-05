Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tesla shares sink 5% as Musk continues to bash Trump's spending bill

By Chris Eudaily, CNBC

Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images
  • Shares of Tesla slid 5% Thursday as CEO Elon Musk continued his relentless pressure on Congress to "KILL" President Donald Trump's spending bill.
  • The drop comes as shares of the EV maker saw a 22% rally in May with Musk wrapping his time as Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Shares of Tesla slid about 5% Thursday as CEO Elon Musk continued his relentless pressure on Congress to "KILL" President Donald Trump's spending bill.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Musk in recent days has threatened to primary lawmakers who vote for the bill and called it a "disgusting abomination," marking a significant shift in his comments about the administration.

The fall in shares comes as the EV maker saw a 22% rally in May despite weak sales numbers, with Musk wrapping his time as Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Since Musk left government work Friday, he's distanced himself from the Trump administration and gone on a full assault against the president's signature tax-cut bill.

"One of the things about Elon is when he goes all in, he goes all in," Walter Isaacson, who wrote a book about Musk, told CNBC's "Squawk Box" Thursday.

"He is somebody who's not exactly calibrated in these things and he is seriously upset," Isaacson said.

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

Wealthy inheritors plan to fire their parents' wealth advisors

news 49 mins ago

Rick Astley's No. 1 hit has a billion Spotify streams, 38 years after its release: It's ‘something I never dreamed of'

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us