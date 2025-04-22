Tesla short sellers have made $11.5 billion from this year's selloff

The 44% drop in Tesla's stock this year, as of Monday's close, has wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in market cap, and generated $11.5 billion in mark-to-market profits for short sellers.

It's been the most lucrative bet for shorts this year, ahead of Nvidia, whose drop has produced $9.4 billion in profits for short sellers.

Tesla reports first-quarter earnings after the close on Tuesday.

It's been a brutal year for Tesla shareholders so far, and a hugely profitable one for short sellers, who bet on a decline in the company's stock price.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Tesla shorts have generated $11.5 billion in mark-to-market profits in 2025, according to data from S3 Partners. The data reflected Monday's closing price of $227.50, at which point Tesla shares were down 44% for the year.

The stock rallied about 4% on Tuesday, along with gains in the broader market, heading into Tesla's first-quarter earnings report after the close of trading. Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The electric vehicle maker is expected to report a slight decline in year-over-year revenue weeks after announcing a 13% drop in vehicle deliveries for the quarter. With CEO Elon Musk playing a central role in President Donald Trump's administration, responsible for dramatically cutting the size and capacity of the federal government, Tesla has faced widespread protests in the U.S. and Europe, where Musk has actively supported Germany's far-right AfD party.

Tesla shares plummeted 36% in the first quarter, their worst performance for any period since 2022, and have continued to drop in April, largely on concerns that President Trump's sweeping tariffs on top trade partners will increase the cost of parts and materials crucial for EV production, including manufacturing equipment, automotive glass, printed circuit boards and battery cells.

The company is also struggling to keep pace with lower-cost competitors in China, and is a laggard in the robotaxi market, which is currently dominated in the U.S. by Alphabet's Waymo. Tesla has promised to launch its first driverless ride-hailing offering in Austin, Texas, in June.

Tesla has been the biggest stock decliner among tech megacaps this year, followed by Nvidia, which was down about 28% as of Monday's close. The chipmaker has been the second-best profit generator for short sellers, generating returns of $9.4 billion, according to S3.

Nvidia is currently the most-shorted stock in terms of value, with $24.6 billion worth sold short, S3 said. Apple is second at $22.2 billion, and Tesla is third at $17.6 billion.

Musk has a long and antagonistic history with short sellers, who have made plenty of money at times during Tesla's 15 years on the stock market, but have also been burned badly for extended stretches.

In 2020, Tesla publicly mocked short sellers, promoting red satin shorts for sale.

"Limited edition shorts now available at Tesla.com/shortshorts" Musk wrote in a social media post in July of that year, as the stock was in the midst of a steep rally.

Two years earlier, hedge fund manager David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital posted a tweet that he received the pairs of short shorts that Musk had promised him.

"I want to thank @elonmusk for the shorts. He is a man of his word!" Einhorn wrote. Einhorn had previously disclosed that his firm's bet against Tesla "was our second biggest loser" in the most recent quarter.

In February 2022, after reports surfaced that the Department of Justice was investigating two investors who had shorted Tesla's stock, Musk told CNBC that he was "greatly encouraged" by the action and said "hedge funds have used short selling and complex derivatives to take advantage of small investors."

PlainSite founder Aaron Greenspan, a former Tesla short seller and outspoken critic of Musk, sued the Tesla CEO alleging he engaged in stock price manipulation for years through a variety of schemes.

The case was removed to federal court last year. In 2023, Musk's social network X banned Greenspan and PlainSite, which publishes legal and other public and company records, from the platform.

— CNBC's Tom Rotunno contributed to this report.

WATCH: Here's what to watch for in Tesla's earnings report