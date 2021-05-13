Money Report

Tesla's Model Y Slumps in China Sales Rankings, Data Shows

By Evelyn Cheng, CNBC

Thomas Peter | Reuters
BEIJING — Sales of Tesla's newest model for the Chinese market lost steam in April, according to data from China's Passenger Car Association.

Tesla's Model 3 ranked second, followed by BYD's "Han" luxury sedan.

But Tesla's Model Y, which launched to customers in China in January, fell to sixth place, down from third earlier this year, the data showed.

Elon Musk's automaker has faced growing scrutiny from regulators in China, with mounting negative press reports of brake failures, crashes and explosions.

U.S.-listed Chinese electric car start-up Li Auto sold more of its SUV — which comes with a fuel tank to extend the battery's driving range — than Tesla's Model Y in April, according to the report.

However, Chinese electric car start-up Nio's ES6 ranked even lower, in 13th place. The company has said the global chip shortage would affect its deliveries in the second quarter.

U.S.-listed Xpeng's P7 sedan ranked 14th, the association said. Some in the industry have cast doubt on the accuracy of the association's figures.

