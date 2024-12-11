Money Report

The 3 most expensive ZIP codes in every U.S. state—see how yours compares

By Mike Winters,CNBC

gmast3r | Getty

The priciest ZIP codes in the U.S. are coastal, wealthy enclaves or luxury vacation destinations where homes typically cost more than $4 million, according to a recent RealtyHop report.

Atherton, California, near Stanford University, tops the list as the wealthiest ZIP code in the U.S., with a median home price of $7.75 million, driven by large estates owned by Silicon Valley executives, entertainers and athletes like NBA star Stephen Curry.

Expensive real estate is also prominent in other cities in California, as well as Miami Beach and the Hamptons, where homes routinely sell for millions. Mountain towns such as Aspen, Colorado, and Big Sky, Montana, attract buyers seeking exclusivity and natural beauty.

The median price for the most expensive ZIP code in each state, calculated across all states, is $1.55 million, according to the study. Mississippi stands out as the most affordable state, with median-priced homes in Madison (39110) going for $465,000.

To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at median listing prices for all types of homes in all ZIP codes in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2024, and Oct. 15, 2024. Any listings with invalid ZIP codes or single-building ZIP codes were excluded from the study.

RealtyHop then ranked the three priciest ZIP codes in each state and district. Here are the top three for each state, listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

  1. Mountain Brook, Birmingham (35223): $799,813
  2. Birmingham (35213): $769,900
  3. Orange Beach (36561): $712,943

Alaska

  1. Anchorage (99516): $600,000
  2. Chugiak (99567): $469,000
  3. Eagle River (99577): $452,900

Arizona

  1. Paradise Valley (85253): $2.99 million
  2. Scottsdale (85262): $1.5 million
  3. DC Ranch, Scottsdale (85255): $1.32 million

Arkansas

  1. Bentonville (72712): $472,500
  2. Little Rock (72223): $465,000
  3. Rogers (72758): $408,403

California

  1. Atherton (94027): $7.75 million
  2. Newport Coast (92657): $4.97 million
  3. Santa Barbara (93108): $4.85 million

Colorado

  1. Aspen (81611): $3.68 million
  2. Snowmass (81654): $3.5 million
  3. Telluride (81435): $3.4 million

Connecticut

  1. Greenwich (06830): $2.4 million
  2. Riverside (06878): $2.37 million
  3. Old Greenwich (06870): $2 million

Delaware

  1. Fenwick Island (19944): $1.33 million
  2. Wilmington (19807): $975,000
  3. Bethany Beach (19930): $899,000

Florida

  1. Miami Beach (33109): $6.1 million
  2. Boca Grande (33921): $2.69 million
  3. Anna Maria (34216): $2.45 million

Georgia

  1. Sea Island (31561): $5.5 million
  2. Atlanta (30327): $1.5 million
  3. Savannah (31411): $899,000

Hawaii

  1. Kilauea (96754): $3.1 million
  2. Honolulu (96821): $2.7 million
  3. Haleiwa (96712): $2.6 million

Idaho

  1. Ketchum (83340): $2.15 million
  2. Sun Valley (83353): $1.28 million
  3. Coolin (83821): $1.16 million

Illinois

  1. Kenilworth (60043): $2.35 million
  2. Glencoe (60022): $1.63 million
  3. Winnetka (60093): $1.53 million

Indiana

  1. Beverly Shores (46301): $689,400
  2. Zionsville (46077): $639,990
  3. Carmel (46033): $539,900

Iowa

  1. Cumming (50061): $625,000
  2. Arnolds Park (51331): $544,900
  3. Okoboji (51355): $525,483

Kansas

  1. Overland Park (66221): $894,000
  2. Shawnee Mission, Overland Park (66224): $775,000
  3. Leawood (66211): $767,000

Kentucky

  1. Lexington (40510): $729,000
  2. Prospect (40059): $595,000
  3. Bowman Mill Road Rural Historic District, Lexington (40513): $535,000

Louisiana

  1. Milan, New Orleans (70115): $635,000
  2. Lakeview, New Orleans (70124): $542,000
  3. Central Business District, New Orleans (70130): $499,000

Maine

  1. Cumberland Foreside (04110): $942,500
  2. Mount Desert (04660): $910,000
  3. Ogunquit (03907): $897,000

Maryland

  1. Gibson Island (21056): $3.39 million
  2. Bethesda (20816): $1.32 million
  3. Chevy Chase (20815): $1.25 million

Massachusetts

  1. Prudential, Boston (02199): $3.85 million
  2. Nantucket (02554): $3.47 million
  3. Weston (02493): $2.7 million

Michigan

  1. Macatawa (49434): $1.62 million
  2. Leland (49654): $1.29 million
  3. Lakeside (49116): $1.25 million

Minnesota

  1. Minneapolis (55424): $1.12 million
  2. Wayzata (55391): $1.1 million
  3. Excelsior (55331): $936,145

Mississippi

  1. Madison (39110): $465,000
  2. Oxford (38655): $459,900
  3. Nesbit (38651): $419,000

Missouri

  1. Ladue, Saint Louis (63124): $1.02 million
  2. Town & Country, Saint Louis (63131): $925,000
  3. Saint Albans (63073): $869,000

Montana

  1. Big Sky (59716): $2.09 million
  2. Gallatin Gateway (59730): $1.95 million
  3. Rollins (59931): $1.28 million

Nebraska

  1. Lincoln (68520): $615,000
  2. Lincoln (68532): $579,000
  3. Waterloo (68069): $565,000

Nevada

  1. Glenbrook (89413): $3.4 million
  2. Crystal Bay (89402): $2.3 million
  3. Incline Village (89451): $1.44 million

New Hampshire

  1. New Castle (03854): $2.3 million
  2. Rye (03870): $1.19 million
  3. Etna (03750): $1.05 million

New Jersey

  1. Alpine (07620): $4.15 million
  2. Deal (07723): $3.3 million
  3. Avalon (08202): $3 million

New Mexico

  1. Jaconita, Santa Fe (87506): $1.4 million
  2. Lamy (87540): $1.12 million
  3. Agua Fria, Santa Fe (87501): $850,000

New York

  1. Sagaponack (11962): $6 million
  2. Water Mill (11976): $5.3 million
  3. Bridgehampton (11932): $4 million

North Carolina

  1. Wrightsville Beach (28480): $1.55 million
  2. Charlotte (28207): $1.45 million
  3. Cashiers (28717): $1.43 million

North Dakota

  1. Bismarck (58503): $519,400
  2. Garrison (58540): $475,000
  3. Fargo (58104): $424,900

Ohio

  1. Cincinnati (45243): $1.26 million
  2. Gates Mills (44040): $1.02 million
  3. Galena (43021): $674,900

Oklahoma

  1. Oklahoma City (73151): $937,500
  2. Arcadia (73007): $573,840
  3. Edmond (73025): $529,900

Oregon

  1. Lake Oswego (97034): $1.38 million
  2. Bend (97703): $1.3 million
  3. Powell Butte (97753): $1.25 million

Pennsylvania

  1. Gladwyne (19035): $2.23 million
  2. Villanova (19085): $1.55 million
  3. Haverford (19041): $1.26 million

Rhode Island

  1. Block Island (02807): $2.38 million
  2. Jamestown (02835): $1.59 million
  3. Little Compton (02837): $995,000

South Carolina

  1. Sullivans Island (29482): $3.3 million
  2. Isle of Palms (29451): $1.88 million
  3. Charleston (29401): $1.79 million

South Dakota

  1. Nemo (57759): $1.15 million
  2. Piedmont (57769): $572,450
  3. Hermosa (57744): $549,000

Tennessee

  1. Arrington (37014): $1.33 million
  2. College Grove (37046): $1.3 million
  3. Nashville (37215): $1.25 million

Texas

  1. Austin (78746): $2.35 million
  2. University Park, Dallas (75225): $2.28 million
  3. Highland Park, Dallas (75205): $2.03 million

Utah

  1. Deer Valley, Park City (84060): $2.13 million
  2. Kimball Junction, Park City (84098): $1.37 million
  3. Alpine (84004): $1.26 million

Vermont

  1. South Woodstock (05071): $1.34 million
  2. Stowe (05672): $1.28 million
  3. Charlotte (05445): $1.08 million

Virginia

  1. Great Falls (22066): $2.39 million
  2. McLean (22101): $2.2 million
  3. Arlington (22207): $1.5 million

Washington

  1. Medina (98039): $4.2 million
  2. Mercer Island (98040): $2.3 million
  3. Bellevue (98004): $1.95 million

Washington, D.C.

  1. Hawthorne (20015): $1.48 million
  2. Georgetown (20007): $1.27 million
  3. Spring Valley (20016): $1.09 million

West Virginia

  1. Shepherdstown (25443): $562,520
  2. Shenandoah Junction (25442): $557,000
  3. Summit Point (25446): $517,000

Wisconsin

  1. Madison (53726): $895,000
  2. Manitowish Waters (54545): $841,250
  3. Nashotah (53058): $669,000

Wyoming

  • Teton Village (83025): $5 million
  • Wilson (83014): $4.37 million
  • Jackson (83001): $2.79 million

