The 5 Most In-Demand Remote Jobs Right Now—and How Much They Pay

The 2022 job market is still flush with opportunities – and a growing number of companies are offering remote positions to accommodate people's desire for flexibility at work.

Last year FlexJobs, a membership service for jobseekers, saw a 12% increase in the number of remote job listings on their site, as well as a wider range of remote opportunities across industries and experience levels.

FlexJobs looked at over 13,000 job listings from 5,800 companies on the site's database over the last month to determine which remote jobs are the most in-demand right now and are expected to become more popular in the coming months.

Roles like "recruiter" and "accountant" are at the top of list. The growth of such roles reflects larger shifts happening in the work landscape, FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana tells CNBC Make It.

"The rise in recruiting roles signals the need to hire talent, especially on the heels of the Great Resignation," she says. "While the spike in accounting positions may be somewhat seasonally driven, the demand for it [and other jobs] may be a result of so many of these top roles moving into the remote work space."

Here are the most in-demand remote jobs according to FlexJobs and their average salaries.

1. Customer service representative

Customer service representatives help customers resolve questions and problems regarding products or services. They act as a liaison between customers and companies, helping attract new customers and suggesting information about other products/services.

Average salary: $40, 223

2. Recruiter

Recruiters are in charge of researching and screening job candidates for open roles at companies. They also coordinate interviews, job offers and the onboarding process.

Average salary: $53,327

3. Accountant

Accountants help businesses collect, monitor and correct their finances. Responsibilities include filing taxes, updating financial records and managing income and expenditure accounts.

Average salary: $52,442

4. Executive assistant

Executive assistants support business leaders by answering their correspondence, managing their calendars, organizing meetings and other administrative duties.

Average salary: $58,338

5. Project manager

Project managers work across a span of industries including engineering and financial services to lead client projects by designating resources, preparing a budget and monitoring progress, among other duties.

Average salary: $75,743

