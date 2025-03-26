The Atlantic publishes full Signal thread with Hegseth, Waltz after Trump says texts not classified

The Atlantic magazine published the full text thread from the Trump administration's Signal group discussing pending military strikes, which accidentally included a prominent journalist.

Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic's editor in chief, had withheld some of the contents of the thread in his initial bombshell report on the mistake.

Goldberg decided to publish the full texts after President Donald Trump and others in the group chat said that none of the messages were classified.

The Atlantic on Wednesday published the full text thread from the Trump administration's Signal group that accidentally included a prominent journalist in discussions of pending U.S. military strikes.

Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic's editor in chief, had withheld some of the contents of the thread in his bombshell report Monday revealing that he had been looped in on plans to carry out attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Goldberg noted in that report that some of the texts contained information that "could conceivably have been used to harm American military and intelligence personnel," had they been read by a U.S. adversary.

But Goldberg and his outlet decided to publish the full texts after President Donald Trump and others in the group chat declared Tuesday that none of the messages were classified, and said that they did not contain "war plans," as The Atlantic's initial headline stated.

The texts from the "Houthi PC small group" published Wednesday morning are unredacted, save for the name of one CIA intelligence officer, The Atlantic said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in an X post homed in on the magazine's decision to describe the thread as "Attack Plans," rather than war plans, in its latest headline.

"The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT war plans,'" Leavitt wrote.

"This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin."

Goldberg responded directly later Wednesday morning: "I don't even know what that means ... What are they arguing, that an attack is different than a war?"

"She's playing some sort of weird semantic game," he said in an MSNBC interview.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.