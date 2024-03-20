The best jobs for introverts, according to new research—some pay over $100,000

If you're introverted, you might not want a job that requires constant meetings or working in large groups of people.

While some jobs might be more tailored to extroverts, dozens of high-paying roles allow introverts to leverage their natural tendencies and unique strengths.

Resume Genius recently curated a list of 15 high-paying jobs with strong job growth projections that are well-suited for introverts.

To compile the list, researchers looked at recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and O*NET Online and identified roles that are compatible with common introverted traits and preferences including creative thinking, deep engagement, autonomy and meaningful interactions. Then, Resume Genius picked out jobs that paid a minimum annual salary of $56,240 and had strong 10-year outlooks, according to BLS data.

Whether you're someone who prefers to work in quiet environments or simply want the flexibility to work independently, consider pursuing one of these careers:

1. Database architect

Median annual salary: $134,870

2. Software developer

Median annual salary: $127,260

3. Actuary

Median annual salary: $113,990

4. Information security analyst

Median annual salary: $112,000

5. Data scientist

Median annual salary: $103,500

6. Computer systems analyst

Median annual salary: $102,240

7. Mechanical engineer

Median annual salary: $96,310

8. Digital (UX) designer

Median annual salary: $83,240

9. Technical writer

Median annual salary: $79,960

10. Occupational health and safety specialist

Median annual salary: $78,570

11. Accountant and auditor

Median annual salary: $78,000

12. Market research analyst

Median annual salary: $68,230

13. Film and video editor

Median annual salary: $63,520

14. Millwright

Median annual salary: $59,470

15. Graphic designer

Median annual salary: $57,990

While jobs in tech or finance are big draws for introverts, as these industries are conducive to introverted tendencies such as independent work and creative problem-solving, other non-tech roles are equally suitable for this personality type, Eva Chan, a career expert at Resume Genius, tells CNBC Make It.

That includes millwrights, who install, maintain and repair construction machinery, as well as occupational health and safety specialists, who conduct assessments and analyze data related to workplace safety.

"Introverts have a unique professional strength: when they need to learn something new, they're often happy to dive in and require little supervision or external help," Chan says. "This capacity to self-start and carry out independent research not only distinguishes introverts from other personality types but also makes them highly valuable in any job that emphasizes autonomy and initiative."

To land one of these roles, Chan recommends using "introvert-friendly" job search methods like networking online in forums or groups on LinkedIn and Slack that align with your interests and career aspirations.

When it comes to networking, introverts don't have to stretch too far outside of their comfort zone, Chan adds. Instead, you should focus on "quality over quantity" by looking for smaller, more intimate networking opportunities (like a one-on-one informational interview) with colleagues and industry peers, which can make it easier to forge genuine relationships.

You can also use your resume or cover letter to highlight specific instances where your independent actions at work led to tangible outcomes, such as solving a complex problem, innovating a process or contributing to a project's overall success.

