The best private and public colleges for financial aid: Some ‘have really stepped up,' expert says

As problems with the new FAFSA's rollout persist, families are even more worried about how they will afford college.

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages.

At some schools, the average scholarship given to students with need was more than $68,000 in 2023-24.

Ongoing problems with the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid have delayed financial aid award letters — and have even prevented many high school seniors and their families from applying for aid at all.

As of June 14, only 45% of the high school class of 2024 has completed the FAFSA, according to the National College Attainment Network. That represents a 12% decline compared with rates for the class of 2023 a year ago.

"That's over 300,00 students that simply didn't apply for financial aid, and many of those students have the highest need," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. "That is a crushing blow."

Without financial aid, the price tag at some four-year colleges and universities — after factoring in tuition, fees, room and board, books, transportation and other expenses — is now nearing $100,000 a year.

But even though college is getting more expensive, students and their parents rarely pay the full amount.

Beyond federal aid, many may also be eligible for financial assistance from their state or college.

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The 2024 report is based on data from its surveys of administrators and students at over 650 colleges in the 2023-24 school year.

"Because of the difficulty with the FAFSA, some colleges have really stepped up and addressed financial aid and cost of college directly and aggressively," Franek said.

That, in turn, will bring more families in the door, according to Nancy Goodman, founder of College Money Matters, a nonprofit focused on helping high school students and their families make informed decisions about paying for college.

"Some colleges are known for more financial aid and I think they will be more attractive, for sure, to students," she said.

Top 5 private colleges for financial aid

Among the top five schools on The Princeton Review's list, the average scholarship grant awarded in 2023-24 to students with need was more than $68,000. Of all the financial aid opportunities the FAFSA opens up, grants are the most desirable kind of assistance because they typically do not need to be repaid.

1. Yale University

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Sticker price: $87,150

Average need-based scholarship: $71,577

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $15,573

2. Vassar College

Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

Sticker price: $85,220

Average need-based scholarship: $61,252

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $23,968

3. Williams College

Location: Williamstown, Massachusetts

Sticker price: $85,820

Average need-based scholarship: $70,764

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $15,056

4. Pomona College

Location: Claremont, California

Sticker price: $86,814

Average need-based scholarship: $65,925

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $20,889

5. California Institute of Technology

Location: Pasadena, California

Sticker price: $82,758

Average need-based scholarship: $74,013

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $8,745

Top 5 public colleges for financial aid

Among the five schools on this list, the average scholarship grant awarded in 2023-24 to students with need was more than $20,000.

1. University of Virginia

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Sticker price (in-state): $35,284

Average need-based scholarship: $27,233

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $8,051

2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Sticker price (in-state): $22,814

Average need-based scholarship: $17,853

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $4,961

3. New College of Florida

Location: Sarasota, Florida

Sticker price (in-state): $20,271

Average need-based scholarship: $17,607

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $2,664

4. University of Michigan — Ann Arbor

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Sticker price (in-state): $31,688

Average need-based scholarship: $26,613

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $5,075

5. Truman State University

Location: Kirksville, Missouri

Sticker price (in-state): $22,354

Average need-based scholarship: $11,610

Average total out-of-pocket cost: $10,744

