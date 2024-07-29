Money Report

The Crimes of Putin's Trader

By Eamon Javers,CNBC


About The Crimes of Putin's Trader

Hosted by CNBC Senior Washington Correspondent Eamon Javers, this is the secret story of a young Russian oligarch who hacked his way to an illicit $93 million fortune...and the FBI team who finally brought him to justice. For generations, insider trading on Wall Street has been a crime of the American rich: the stereotype of corporate executives passing stock tips at country clubs was not far off. But new cyberwarfare techniques, and an aggressive anti-Western Putin regime in Moscow have turned this kind of insider corruption into an attack from the outside on the American economy itself, with profound implications for all of us who have retirement accounts, investments, or work in corporate America.

