The Do's and Don'ts of a Mediterranean Diet—the No. 1 Best Diet for 2023

It's the start of a brand new year, so you're likely looking for ways to increase your chances of living a long and healthy life – and what you put in your body is an important component.

Thanks to the U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets of 2023, you can sift "through the diet chatter to get to the bones of which plans are most likely to help" you achieve your goals.

To compile the ranking, U.S. News & World Report considered over 40 questions including:

Are all food groups included in the diet?

Are the foods called for widely available and easy to procure?

Can the diet be modified to meet cultural, religious or other personal preferences?

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A panel of over 30 diet and nutrition experts worked to create the list. These are the diets that reigned supreme.

No. 1 best diet for 2023: Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet landed the top spot, which isn't much of a surprise. For years, this diet has been commonly recommended, and research shows it can reduce a person's likelihood of developing severe conditions like heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

But, there are some things to keep in mind to ensure that you're getting the most benefit from practicing a Mediterranean diet, according to the report.

Do eat these foods

Whole grains

Nuts and seeds

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Beans, lentils, peas and soy

Olive oil

Poultry

Fish and seafood (at least twice a week)

Yogurt and cheese

Eggs (occasionally)

Don't eat these foods, or limit your consumption

Red meat

Processed meat and foods

Sweets

Alcohol

Butter

Whole-fat dairy

Sugary drinks

The top 10 best diets for 2023

If you're thinking about trying your hand at another dietary plan, here's what the experts say are the top 10 best diets for this year:

Mediterranean Diet DASH Diet and The Flexitarian Diet (Tied for #2) MIND Diet TLC Diet Mayo Clinic Diet and Volumetrics Diet (Tied for #6) Weight Watchers Diet Dr. Weil's Anti-Inflammatory Diet Ornish Diet

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: