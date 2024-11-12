‘The market is right': Former Fed policymaker Mester sees fewer rate cuts next year after Trump's victory

The U.S. Federal Reserve could carry out fewer rate cuts than previously expected next year should President-elect Donald Trump's global tariffs take hold, former Fed policymaker Loretta Mester said Tuesday.

"My own view is the market is right, they're probably not going to have as many cuts next year as was assumed or expected in September," Mester said.

Markets trimmed their forecasts for rate cuts following Trump's election victory last week, with speculation growing around his tariff proposals and their implications for the world economy.

The U.S. Federal Reserve could carry out fewer interest rate cuts than previously expected next year should President-elect Donald Trump's proposed global tariffs take hold, former Fed policymaker Loretta Mester said Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Mester indicated that the Fed's outlook was set to change under the incoming Republican administration's fiscal plans, and that markets may be right in forecasting fewer than the four cuts previously forecast.

"Next year, the pace of the cuts will be affected by where they're seeing fiscal policy," she said during a panel at the annual UBS European Conference hosted in London.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"My own view is the market is right, they're probably not going to have as many cuts next year as was assumed or expected in September," added Mester, who served as president of the Cleveland Federal Reserve until her retirement earlier this year.

Markets trimmed their forecasts for rate cuts following Trump's election victory last week, with speculation growing around his tariff proposals and their implications for the world economy.

Trump vowed during his election campaign to revive a trade war that began during his first term in office, saying that he would impose a blanket 10% to 20% ban on all U.S. imports, and a particularly punitive higher rate of 60% to 100% on Chinese goods. Economists have warned that such measures could be inflationary.

As a result, markets are now expecting 50 basis points worth of cuts in the first half of 2025, followed by a further 25 basis point reduction in the second half of the year, according to poll median forecasts cited by Reuters. That would take the Fed funds rate to 3% to 3.25% by the end of 2025, slightly below the central bank's median "dot-plot" projection.

Mester also expects fewer than four cuts next year, though she said she still sees potential for the bank to cut at its next meeting in December.

At that point, policymakers could be expected to provide a "first look" at how the Trump administration's fiscal proposals will affect their forecasts, Mester said. However, further details of the full fiscal package — and its implications for monetary policy — is not expected until early next year.

"It's not just going to be tariffs. There's things going on on immigration, there's probably going to be things going on on the tax side, and there'll be spending also," Mester said.

"All of those together are going to have to inform — 'has the outlook for the U.S. economy changed?'," she added.

It comes as concern is growing among global policymakers about the implications of Trump's fiscal plans, particularly on tariffs.

Governor of the Bank of Finland and European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn warned Tuesday that the impact of such levies would be "detrimental" to the world economy, but added that Europe needed to be prepared for that eventuality.

"The significant import duties in the verbal pipeline could have detrimental ramifications for the global economy," Rehn said during the UBS panel.

"A trade war is the last thing we need," he continued. "If a trade war is to start, the European union must not be unprepared as it was in 2018."