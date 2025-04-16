The No. 1 thing I'm looking for on a resume, from a longtime HR exec

Angela Beatty, chief leadership and human resources officer at Accenture, has been working in HR for more than two decades. In that time, she's figured out how to gauge her resume red and green flags and what those could mean about candidates.

Among her red flags is multiple work stints of less than a year.

That makes her question if a candidate is "able to gain some traction and collaborate and work with others in a way that would enable them to stay at a place long enough to make an impact," she says. She suggests jobseekers give some context in their resumes to make sure hiring managers know why those stints lasted the length they did.

There are attributes she loves to see in a resume, though. Here's her No. 1 green flag, and how she suggests jobseekers highlight it.

I'm looking for 'learning, agility, curiosity'

"The No. 1 thing that I am looking for and we're looking for is learning, agility, curiosity," says Beatty.

That has a lot to do with the fast-changing nature of technology and specifically AI. "It's hard to think of any sort of job or place where [people are] not going to use" generative AI, she says, and a person who's keen and able to learn will more likely be able to adapt and adopt that new tech.

"Showing how you are growing your skills" on your resume will underscore this quality, says Beatty.

It 'doesn't have to be necessarily in the job'

There are many ways to prove you have this attribute. Maybe you've done some development programs at work, for example. But it "doesn't have to be necessarily in the job," says Beatty.

It could be a certificate in a skill you want to master. "Maybe people were volunteering," she says, "taking a course or teaching a course" that has nothing to do with their profession. "I would love to also see in a resume that somebody has taken a cooking course or does a blog" around it. The point is just to show that you're hungry for knowledge and ways to improve.

You can include these kinds of experiences — whether they be at work or in your personal life — in an "interests" or "skills and certifications" section at the bottom of your resume, depending on where they fit in.

