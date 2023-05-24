Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

‘The Story Is All About Gold.' ETF Experts on Commodity-Based Strategies

By Kevin Schmidt,CNBC

Ktsdesign | Science Photo Library

While deflationary pressures have stripped a throng of precious metals and mining stocks of their luster this year, flows into certain commodity-based exchange-traded funds continue to accrue despite an uncertain global backdrop.

"We actually saw a pop in the last couple of weeks toward commodity ETFs," Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, told CNBC's Seema Mody on "ETF Edge" on Monday.

Rosenbluth said that engagement for precious metal commodity ETFs spiked earlier in May compared with the month prior, according to VettaFi data.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"The story is all about gold," Will Rhind, founder and CEO of GraniteShares, said Monday in the same segment. "[It's] the only major metal to remain firmly in the green for this year."

Rhind said that the uptick is largely due to debt ceiling negotiations and a potential default. The ongoing banking crisis still looms, higher inflation and a declining dollar are also tail winds for the precious metal, he said.

"Gold is really serving its purpose at the moment as a way for people to park money in a noncorrelated asset as they worry about what might happen," Rhind said. "Certainly, [to] hedge themselves against the probability of something falling out of bed with the debt ceiling."

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Files Paperwork to Run for President

news 18 mins ago

Young Adults Are Taking Longer to Reach ‘Key Life Milestones' Impacting Finances Later, Analysis Shows

Flows into the SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) have exceeded $1.14 billion the past month, according to FactSet. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) and the SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) saw net inflows of $182 million and $222 million, respectfully, in the same period of time.

But as a potential deal on the debt ceiling could come as soon as this week, Rosenbluth suggested broadening exposure in the precious metals and mining space.

"Gold may not continue to be in favor forever," Rosenbluth said. "We're also finding advisors are interested in active management within the commodity space. The Neuberger Berman Commodity Strategy ETF (NBCM) is another way to get diversified exposure to commodities."

Disclaimer

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us