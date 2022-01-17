The Top 10 Companies for Workers of Color, According to Employee Reviews

Job opportunities abound in today's tight labor market, and workers have more information than ever at their fingertips to find a company they'll enjoy working for. One aspect job-seekers are looking into are the commitments companies are making in improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

To that end, a recent report from Comparably highlights some of the best companies as rated by employees of color. The anonymous employee ratings cover 16 workplace culture metrics, including compensation (salary, bonus, raises), career growth (opportunities, mentorship, goals), leadership (CEO, executives, direct managers) and work environment (work-life balance, perks and benefits, coworkers).

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Data was collected between November 2020 and November 2021.

Here are the top 10 companies as rated by employees of color, including more information on each organization's DEI leaders and efforts.

1. RingCentral

Industry: Technology

Technology Headquarters: Belmont, California

Belmont, California CEO: Vladimir Shmunis

Vladimir Shmunis Head of diversity: Danita Oliver, senior global diversity, equity and inclusion lead

Danita Oliver, senior global diversity, equity and inclusion lead 76% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 83% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "RingCentral is progressive and mindful in building a diverse and inclusive culture."

"RingCentral is progressive and mindful in building a diverse and inclusive culture." RingCentral provided CNBC Make It a diversity and inclusion vision statement rather than a workplace diversity report

2. Adobe

Industry: Technology

Technology Headquarters: San Jose, California

San Jose, California CEO: Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen Head of diversity: Brian Miller, chief talent diversity and inclusion officer

Brian Miller, chief talent diversity and inclusion officer 84% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 84% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "They lead with inclusion and empathy and care about the employees."

"They lead with inclusion and empathy and care about the employees." Adobe's latest workplace diversity report

3. IBM

Industry: Technology

Technology Headquarters: Armonk, New York

Armonk, New York CEO: Arvind Krishna

Arvind Krishna Head of diversity: Carla Grant Pickens, chief diversity and inclusion officer

Carla Grant Pickens, chief diversity and inclusion officer 67% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 75% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "At first I thought that being a woman of color and in my upper 50s in age, I had little chance of getting hired or getting promoted. Last year I got hired. And this year I got promoted."

"At first I thought that being a woman of color and in my upper 50s in age, I had little chance of getting hired or getting promoted. Last year I got hired. And this year I got promoted." IBM's latest workplace diversity report

4. Microsoft

Industry: Technology

Technology Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Redmond, Washington CEO: Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella Head of diversity: Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, corporate vice president and chief diversity officer

Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, corporate vice president and chief diversity officer 48% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 69% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "I appreciate the diversity and respect for each other and the use of technology to bring us closer while physically apart."

"I appreciate the diversity and respect for each other and the use of technology to bring us closer while physically apart." Microsoft's latest workplace diversity report

5. Zoom

Industry: Technology

Technology Headquarters: San Jose, California

San Jose, California CEO: Eric Yuan

Eric Yuan Head of diversity: Damien Hooper-Campbell

Damien Hooper-Campbell 90% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 88% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "It is a very exciting culture and environment. The diverse backgrounds and fully engaged skill sets are very exciting."

"It is a very exciting culture and environment. The diverse backgrounds and fully engaged skill sets are very exciting." Zoom will share its first DEI report in 2022, according to a spokesperson

6. Chegg

Industry: Technology

Technology Headquarters: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California CEO: Dan Rosenweig

Dan Rosenweig Head of diversity: Kristal Cobb, director of culture, belonging and diversity

Kristal Cobb, director of culture, belonging and diversity 80% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 77% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "Chegg is one of the most progressive companies that I have worked for."

"Chegg is one of the most progressive companies that I have worked for." Chegg's latest workplace diversity report

7. Credit Karma

Industry: Financial technology

Financial technology Headquarters: Oakland, California

Oakland, California CEO: Kenneth Lin

Kenneth Lin Head of diversity: Credit Karma did not provide CNBC Make It the name of its head of diversity

Credit Karma did not provide CNBC Make It the name of its head of diversity 82% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 92% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "My team is incredibly diverse! I work with people from all walks of life, identities, orientations, ages, abilities, and experiences."

"My team is incredibly diverse! I work with people from all walks of life, identities, orientations, ages, abilities, and experiences." Credit Karma did not provide CNBC Make It a recent workplace diversity report

8. Medallia

Industry: Technology

Technology Headquarters: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California CEO: Leslie Stretch

Leslie Stretch Head of diversity: Lauren Jackman, senior vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

Lauren Jackman, senior vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging 77% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 80% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "They are kind, open, and inclusionary."

"They are kind, open, and inclusionary." Medallia's latest workplace diversity report

9. SentinelOne

Industry: Technology

Technology Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Mountain View, California CEO: Tomer Weingarten

Tomer Weingarten Head of diversity: Felice Ajlouny, vice president of talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion

Felice Ajlouny, vice president of talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion 92% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 95% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "I love how diverse and dynamic our team is, we are always eager to help and support one another - it is so empowering to know that you can take risks and your team will support you."

"I love how diverse and dynamic our team is, we are always eager to help and support one another - it is so empowering to know that you can take risks and your team will support you." SentinelOne did not provide CNBC Make It a recent workplace diversity report

10. Google

Industry: Technology

Technology Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Mountain View, California CEO: Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai Head of diversity: Melonie Parker, chief diversity officer

Melonie Parker, chief diversity officer 58% of employees of color would recommend their workplace

of employees of color would recommend their workplace 79% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly

of employees of color feel they're paid fairly Employee review: "Google is awesome. Diversity, great values and forward-thinking vision."

"Google is awesome. Diversity, great values and forward-thinking vision." Google's latest workplace diversity report

Check out:

Why ending hair discrimination should be an essential part of companies’ DEI efforts

These are the 10 best companies for women in 2021, according to female employee reviews

The most important thing managers should know about discussing mental health at work

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter