The Top 10 Companies for Workers of Color, According to Employee Reviews

Job opportunities abound in today's tight labor market, and workers have more information than ever at their fingertips to find a company they'll enjoy working for. One aspect job-seekers are looking into are the commitments companies are making in improving diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.
To that end, a recent report from Comparably highlights some of the best companies as rated by employees of color. The anonymous employee ratings cover 16 workplace culture metrics, including compensation (salary, bonus, raises), career growth (opportunities, mentorship, goals), leadership (CEO, executives, direct managers) and work environment (work-life balance, perks and benefits, coworkers).
Data was collected between November 2020 and November 2021.
Here are the top 10 companies as rated by employees of color, including more information on each organization's DEI leaders and efforts.
1. RingCentral
- Industry: Technology
- Headquarters: Belmont, California
- CEO: Vladimir Shmunis
- Head of diversity: Danita Oliver, senior global diversity, equity and inclusion lead
- 76% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 83% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "RingCentral is progressive and mindful in building a diverse and inclusive culture."
- RingCentral provided CNBC Make It a diversity and inclusion vision statement rather than a workplace diversity report
2. Adobe
- Industry: Technology
- Headquarters: San Jose, California
- CEO: Shantanu Narayen
- Head of diversity: Brian Miller, chief talent diversity and inclusion officer
- 84% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 84% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "They lead with inclusion and empathy and care about the employees."
- Adobe's latest workplace diversity report
3. IBM
- Industry: Technology
- Headquarters: Armonk, New York
- CEO: Arvind Krishna
- Head of diversity: Carla Grant Pickens, chief diversity and inclusion officer
- 67% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 75% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "At first I thought that being a woman of color and in my upper 50s in age, I had little chance of getting hired or getting promoted. Last year I got hired. And this year I got promoted."
- IBM's latest workplace diversity report
4. Microsoft
- Industry: Technology
- Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
- CEO: Satya Nadella
- Head of diversity: Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, corporate vice president and chief diversity officer
- 48% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 69% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "I appreciate the diversity and respect for each other and the use of technology to bring us closer while physically apart."
- Microsoft's latest workplace diversity report
5. Zoom
- Industry: Technology
- Headquarters: San Jose, California
- CEO: Eric Yuan
- Head of diversity: Damien Hooper-Campbell
- 90% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 88% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "It is a very exciting culture and environment. The diverse backgrounds and fully engaged skill sets are very exciting."
- Zoom will share its first DEI report in 2022, according to a spokesperson
6. Chegg
- Industry: Technology
- Headquarters: Santa Clara, California
- CEO: Dan Rosenweig
- Head of diversity: Kristal Cobb, director of culture, belonging and diversity
- 80% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 77% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "Chegg is one of the most progressive companies that I have worked for."
- Chegg's latest workplace diversity report
7. Credit Karma
- Industry: Financial technology
- Headquarters: Oakland, California
- CEO: Kenneth Lin
- Head of diversity: Credit Karma did not provide CNBC Make It the name of its head of diversity
- 82% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 92% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "My team is incredibly diverse! I work with people from all walks of life, identities, orientations, ages, abilities, and experiences."
- Credit Karma did not provide CNBC Make It a recent workplace diversity report
8. Medallia
- Industry: Technology
- Headquarters: San Francisco, California
- CEO: Leslie Stretch
- Head of diversity: Lauren Jackman, senior vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging
- 77% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 80% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "They are kind, open, and inclusionary."
- Medallia's latest workplace diversity report
9. SentinelOne
- Industry: Technology
- Headquarters: Mountain View, California
- CEO: Tomer Weingarten
- Head of diversity: Felice Ajlouny, vice president of talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion
- 92% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 95% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "I love how diverse and dynamic our team is, we are always eager to help and support one another - it is so empowering to know that you can take risks and your team will support you."
- SentinelOne did not provide CNBC Make It a recent workplace diversity report
10. Google
- Industry: Technology
- Headquarters: Mountain View, California
- CEO: Sundar Pichai
- Head of diversity: Melonie Parker, chief diversity officer
- 58% of employees of color would recommend their workplace
- 79% of employees of color feel they're paid fairly
- Employee review: "Google is awesome. Diversity, great values and forward-thinking vision."
- Google's latest workplace diversity report
