The top 10 flexible remote jobs—and how to land them, according to an expert

Some jobs are saying goodbye to 9 to 5 and hello to flexible schedules.

The option of flexible-schedule remote jobs allows employees to obtain a healthier work-life balance, FlexJobs career expert Keith Spencer tells CNBC Make It. These jobs are a sign of today's "ever-changing" work landscape following the height of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 1 in 5 (21%) of workers cited inflexible work hours as the main reason they wanted to quit their jobs, according to a recent FlexJobs survey.

But some remote jobs offer flexible hours and results-oriented work structures that allow employees to work more or less when they want, often outside of traditional working hours without taking paid time off.

"Remote and flexible options provide greater work-life balance for employees," Spencer says. "Some employers are definitely getting that message and allowing for greater flexibility."

"You're able to have that control over your schedule," he adds. "Work-life balance and flexible working hours really do go hand in hand."

With that in mind, here are the top 10 flexible-schedule remote job titles in 2023, according to FlexJobs.

Accountant Account manager Bookkeeper Business development manager Content writer Customer service representative Product designer Product manager Therapist Virtual assistant

Taking on the flexible job search

When it comes to securing one of these flexible jobs, Spencer has three main pieces of advice.

1. Use the right keywords in your job search

When navigating through job-listing platforms, employing search terms such as "alternative schedule," "compressed workweek" and "flex time" can help you find jobs that match your schedule preferences, Spencer says.

You might also search for companies that promote a "results-only work environment," which focuses on the outcome of your work rather than the number of hours clocked in a week.

"A lot of times, when employers offer that flexibility, they want people to know about it because they know that it's going to attract more applicants for their job postings. So pay attention to see if it's listed in the job posting," Spencer says.

2. Reach out to your network

Leveraging and reaching out to your online networks can also help you find flexible-schedule jobs.

Consulting with friends, family and others in your industry might allow you to discover more companies with work schedules other than the traditional 9 to 5, Spencer says. You can also try posting online about flexible remote work opportunities and messaging LinkedIn connections who have flexible or remote positions to learn more about current opportunities.

3. Check the company's benefits page

Always check company benefit pages. They might make it clear if a company's benefits might include flexible working hours.

Be prepared to use time-management skills on the job

If and when you are offered a flexible-schedule position, be sure you are prepared to use time-management skills and proactive communication.

Scheduling clear hours to work and objectives to accomplish throughout the workweek is essential to finding success in a flexible role. Just because the hours are flexible does not mean they do not need to be worked, Spencer says.

"Make sure that you are very clear on what it is you need to get done and when," he says. "Make sure that you are fulfilling those obligations. Having a flexible schedule is not your excuse to try to just ditch out on work whenever you want."

