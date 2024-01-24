There are 2 types of goals you can set for yourself, but only one will actually lead to happiness, new study shows

There is a seemingly endless amount of research on how to set and accomplish goals — visualize, loop in friends, record milestones. Do all this and, in theory, you'll improve your life.

Some goals will not lead to more satisfaction, though, a recent study shows.

Extrinsic goals, or aspirations that generally require validation from the external world, are actually linked to ill-being, according to a study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Pursuing beauty, fame, or wealth, for example, are all extrinsic goals.

Intrinsic goals, on the other hand, are linked positively to well-being and negatively to ill-being. These are aspirations that relate to bettering yourself and don't rely on others' acceptance. Personal growth, relationships, and health can all be intrinsic goals.

'Happiness isn't a destination'

One reason extrinsic goals might negatively affect your happiness is the "arrival fallacy," Arthur C. Brooks, a social scientist and professor at Harvard University said at the CNBC Work Summit 2023.

The arrival fallacy is the expectation that once you reach a goal, you'll automatically be happier and more satisfied with your life. Buying a dream home, for example, is a milestone that many people believe will bring them happiness, Brooks said. After crossing that finish line, though, many don't feel as accomplished as they assumed they would.

Happiness lies in progress and personal growth, not what we can show others, Brooks said.

That's why meditating a few minutes every morning to increase your mindfulness is more likely to bring you long-term satisfaction than losing 10 pounds. Both can pertain to health, but the former is not reliant on external appearance.

"Ultimately, the goal isn't happiness because happiness isn't a destination; it's a direction," Brooks said. "The way that we get happier has somewhat to do with the things going on outside of us, but it has more to do with our inner lives."

