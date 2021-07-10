Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

There's No Evidence a Covid Booster Shot Is Necessary, Says Dr. Ashish Jha

By Emily DeCiccio, CNBC

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images
  • “I have not seen any evidence, so far, that anybody needs a third shot,” said Dr. Ashish Jha.
  • Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday they are developing a Covid-19 booster shot intended to target the delta variant.
  • "If that evidence emerges, and obviously we're going to want to take that into consideration, in my mind, I think there's little likelihood that we're going to need third shots for most people," Jha said. 
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There's no need for Covid booster doses right now, the dean of Brown University's School of Public Health said Friday, as highly transmissible, new variants test the protections of the available vaccines.

Money Report

Economy 2 hours ago

What McDonald's Minimum Wage Raise Says About Fast-Food Franchise Future

Technology 2 hours ago

How Microsoft Has Kept Windows on Top for Two Decades

"Let me tell you where we are: the data is very clear, if you've gotten your two shots of Moderna  or Pfizer  or single shot of J&J, you have a very high level of protection against all variants, including delta," said Dr. Ashish Jha. "I have not seen any evidence, so far, that anybody needs a third shot." 

Jha's comments come after Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday that they are developing a Covid-19 booster shot intended to target the delta variant. Company officials say another shot may be needed because immunity from the vaccine appears to wane over time. 

On CNBC's "The News with Shepard Smith," Jha underscored the importance of waiting for the data when it comes to a booster shot. 

"If that evidence emerges, and obviously we're going to want to take that into consideration, in my mind, I think there's little likelihood that we're going to need third shots for most people," Jha said. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement that said Americans who are fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot. 

"Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and [the National Institutes of Health] are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary," read a joint statement released Thursday evening.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

Here's what you need to know about the lambda Covid variant 

New Covid outbreaks a top risk to economic recovery, OECD chief says  

Pfizer says it is developing a Covid booster shot to target the highly transmissible delta variant  

Americans will need masks indoors as U.S. heads for 'dangerous fall' with surge in delta Covid cases

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinesspoliticsHealth & Sciencebiotechnology
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us