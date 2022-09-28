These Are the 10 Best Large Airports in North America—New York's Infamous LaGuardia Didn't Make the List

J.D. Power's 2022 North American airport satisfaction study ranked large airports based on overall customer satisfaction on a 1,000-point scale.

A large airport is defined as having 10 to 32.9 million passengers annually.

The study measured overall traveler satisfaction with mega, large and medium North American airports by examining six factors (in order of importance):

terminal facilities

airport arrival/departure

baggage claim

security check

check-in/baggage check

food, beverage and retail

The study is based on 26,529 completed surveys from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport and covers both departure and arrival experiences (including connecting airports) during the past 30 days.

The data in this study was fielded from August 2021 through July 2022.

No. 1 large airport in North America: Tampa International

The Florida airport ranked highest among large airports with a score of 846/1000.

In 2021, it was in the top 10 airports in the country ranked by CN Traveler, and in 2020, Airports Council International also named it the best airport in North America for its size, according to the airport's website.

Top 10 best large airports in North America:

Tampa International Airport John Wayne Airport, Orange County Dallas Love Field Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (tie) Salt Lake City International Airport Portland International Airport and William P. Hobby Airport (tie) San Antonio International Airport Sacramento International Airport Vancouver International Airport Nashville International Airport

John Wayne Airport, Orange County, ranked second with a score of 826.

The California airport was renamed in 1979 in honor of the actor John Wayne, who lived in nearby Newport Beach and died that same year.

Dallas Love Field airport, scored 825/1000 to come in third on the list. The Texas airport is the base of Southwest Airlines.

