These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S.

The vast majority of the wealthiest Americans live in California and New York, residing in ZIP codes where homes typically cost around $2 million or more, a new study reveals.

Of the 100 most expensive ZIP codes to own a home in the U.S., 61 are in California and 18 are in New York, according to an analysis by online realtor RealtyHop. Only 10 other states made the list, including Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

The median listing price for a home in the 10 most expensive ZIP codes is $4 million or more.

For the fourth straight year, Atherton, California, is the most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. to own a home, the study says. Near Stanford University and a hub for Silicon Valley tech executives, the town's median list price is $7.95 million.

That's followed by what is perhaps the most famous ZIP code in the country — 90210, namesake of the hit '90s show "Beverly Hills, 90210." Homes in this traditionally posh part of Los Angeles cost a median of $6.29 million.

In third place is Sagaponack, New York, the exclusive Long Island retreat in the Hamptons where the median cost of a home is $5.9 million.

Below are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S., ranked by median home listing prices:

1. Atherton, California (94027)

Median home listing price in 2023: $7,950,000

2. Beverly Hills, California (90210)

Median home listing price in 2023: $6,290,000

3. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Median home listing price in 2023: $5,900,000

4. Fisher Island, Florida (33109)

Median home listing price in 2023: $5,700,000

5. Water Mill, New York (11976)

Median home listing price in 2023: $4,950,000

6. Montecito, California (93108)

Median home listing price in 2023: $4,795,000

7. Medina, Washington (98039)

Median home listing price in 2023: $4,750,000

8. Los Altos Hills, California (94022)

Median home listing price in 2023: $4,380,000

9. Newport Beach, California (92661)

Median home listing price in 2023: $4,350,000

10. Rancho Santa Fe, California (92067)

Median home listing price in 2023: $4,250,000

RealtyHop analyzed prices for all types of homes in all ZIP codes in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2023 and Oct. 15, 2023. Listings that were for land only were excluded, as were single-building ZIP codes.

