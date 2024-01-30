These are the 10 most welcoming cities for 2024—only 1 is in the U.S.

Booking.com released its 12th edition of the Traveler Review Awards which includes their list of the most welcoming places in the world for 2024.

To determine what cities made the list, Booking.com used more than 309 million verified customer reviews from their site. The destinations on the list were chosen because they have an above-average number of properties with exceptional reviews for hospitality, according to a press release shared with CNBC Make It.

Like in 2023, this year's most welcoming places span five continents.

10 most welcoming places in the world 2024

Arraial d'Ajuda, Brazil

Ermoupoli, Greece

Viana do Castelo, Portugal

Daylesford, Australia

Grindelwald, Switzerland

Moab, United States

Uzès, France

Mazatlán, Mexico

Jaisalmer, India

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan

Arraial d'Ajuda is a beach town known for its calm and serene atmosphere.

The city is also known for its architecture and is just a ferry boat ride away from Porto Seguro, a major travel destination in Brazil.

Arraial d'Ajuda is the perfect destination for 67% of travelers who want to rest and recharge when traveling in 2024, according to Booking.com's report.

Moab, Utah was the only U.S. destination to make the list.

Moab attracts many visitors in the southeastern part of the state because of its proximity to Arches and Canyonlands National Parks.

"Moab is a true outdoor enthusiast's paradise and the perfect place to discover a variety of landscapes that are among the most beautiful in the United States," the report states.

The region is also known for having some of the darkest skies in the United States, making it perfect for stargazing.

