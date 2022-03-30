These Are the 2013 CNBC Disruptor 50 Companies

In the inaugural Disruptor 50 list, CNBC set out to identify fast-growing companies using new technology to take on established players and drive change in their respective industries. In the decade since, we've seen 19 IPOs, 3 direct stock listings and 13 acquisitions from the original, unranked list.

But successful exits only tell part of the story: we've also seen a number of original disruptors fold over the last 10 years, including companies like web-based TV subscription service Aereo, energy storage company LightSail Energy and invention platform Quirky, among others.

Today, many of the companies that made the original list in 2013 have gone on to become household names and billion-dollar businesses shaping the next generation of great public companies: 23andMe, Airbnb, Shopify and Twilio, to name a few.