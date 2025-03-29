These big inherited IRA mistakes can shrink your windfall — here's how to avoid them

If you've inherited an individual retirement account, costly mistakes could shrink your balance, experts say.

Since 2020, most non-spouse heirs must follow the "10-year rule," and IRAs must be depleted by the 10th year after the original account owner's death.

Starting in 2025, some of these beneficiaries also must take required minimum distributions, or they could face a 25% penalty.

If you've inherited an individual retirement account, you may have big plans for the balance — but costly mistakes can quickly shrink the windfall, experts say.

Many investors roll pre-tax 401(k) plans into traditional IRAs, which trigger regular income taxes on future withdrawals. The tax rules are complicated for the heirs who inherit these IRAs.

The average IRA balance was $127,534 during the fourth quarter of 2024, up 38% from 2014, based on a Fidelity analysis of 16.8 million IRA accounts as of Dec. 31.

But some inherited accounts are significantly larger, and errors can be expensive, said IRA expert Denise Appleby, CEO of Appleby Retirement Consulting in Grayson, Georgia.

Here are some big inherited IRA mistakes and how to avoid them, according to financial experts.

What to know about the '10-year rule'

Before the Secure Act of 2019, heirs could empty inherited IRAs over their lifetime to reduce yearly taxes, known as the "stretch IRA."

But since 2020, certain heirs must follow the "10-year rule," and IRAs must be depleted by the 10th year after the original account owner's death. This applies to beneficiaries who are not a spouse, minor child, disabled, chronically ill or certain trusts.

Many heirs still don't know how the 10-year rule works, and that can cost them, Appleby said.

If you don't drain the balance within 10 years, there's a 25% IRS penalty on the amount you should have withdrawn, which could be reduced or eliminated if you fix the issue within two years.

Inherited IRAs are a 'ticking tax bomb'

For pre-tax inherited IRAs, one big mistake could be waiting until the 10th year to withdraw most of the balance, said certified financial planner Trevor Ausen, founder of Authentic Life Financial Planning in Minneapolis.

"For most, it's a ticking tax bomb," and the extra income in a single year could push you into a "much higher tax bracket," he said.

Similarly, some heirs cash out an inherited IRA soon after receiving it without weighing the tax consequences, according to IRA expert and certified public accountant Ed Slott. This move could also bump you into a higher tax bracket, depending on the size of your IRA.

"It's like a smash and grab," he said.

Rather than depleting the IRA in one year, advisors typically run multi-year tax projections to help heirs decide when to strategically take funds from the inherited account.

Generally, it's better to spread out withdrawals over 10 years or take funds if there's a period when your income is lower, depending on tax brackets, experts say.

Many heirs must take RMDs in 2025

Starting in 2025, most non-spouse heirs must take required minimum distributions, or RMDs, while emptying inherited IRAs over 10 years, if the original account owner reached RMD age before death, according to final regulations released in July.

That could surprise some beneficiaries since the IRS previously waived penalties for missed RMDs from inherited IRAs, experts say.

While your custodian calculates your RMD, there are instances where it could be inaccurate, Appleby explained.

For example, there may be mistakes if you rolled over a balance in December or there's a big age difference between you and your spouse.

"You need to communicate those things to your tax advisor," she said.

Generally, you calculate RMDs for each account by dividing your prior Dec. 31 balance by a "life expectancy factor" provided by the IRS.

If you skip RMDs or don't withdraw enough in 2025, you could see a 25% IRS penalty on the amount you should have withdrawn, or 10% if fixed within two years.

But the agency could waive the fee "if you act quickly enough" by sending Form 5329 and attaching a letter of explanation, Appleby said.

"Fix it the first year and tell the IRS you're going to make sure it doesn't happen again," she said.