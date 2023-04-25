These Private and Public Colleges Top the List for Most Generous Financial Aid

With National College Decision Day just days away, affordability remains a major concern.

To bridge the gap, some schools are offering substantial financial aid packages, according to The Princeton Review.

On The Princeton Review's 2023 list of best private colleges for financial aid, the average scholarship given to students with need was more than $57,000.

At the country's top colleges, the most recent application season was the most competitive on record, but for some students, getting accepted was the easy part.

The biggest problem that remains is how they will afford to go.

To that end, The Princeton Review ranked colleges by how much financial aid is awarded and how satisfied students are with their packages. The 2023 report is based on data from its surveys of administrators and students at over 650 colleges in the 2022-23 school year.

"Students are still weighing their options and financial aid is a huge consideration in that final decision," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief.

"Will they have to mortgage out their future to pay for college? These schools are saying 'no, you don't.'"

98% say financial aid is necessary to pay for college

Tuition and fees plus room and board, books and other expenses for a four-year private college averaged $57,570 in the 2022-23 academic year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was more than $27,940, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid.

Most college-bound students and their parents now say affordability and dealing with the debt burden that often goes hand in hand with a college diploma is their top concern, even over getting into their first-choice school, according to The Princeton Review's 2023 College Hopes & Worries survey.

A whopping 98% of families said financial aid would be necessary to pay for college, and 82% said it was "extremely" or "very" necessary, The Princeton Review found.

In fact, though college has been getting more expensive, few students and their parents pay the full amount.

Top 5 private colleges for financial aid

Among the five schools at the top of The Princeton Review's 2023 ranking, the average scholarship grant awarded in 2022-23 to students with need was more than $57,000.

1. Vassar College

Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

Sticker price: $81,360

Average need-based scholarship: $58,722

Total out-of-pocket cost: $22,638

2. Princeton University

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Sticker price: $79,090

Average need-based scholarship: $62,844

Total out-of-pocket cost: $16,246

3. Yale University

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Sticker price: $83,880

Average need-based scholarship: $61,067

Total out-of-pocket cost: $22,813

4. Pomona College

Location: Pomona, California

Sticker price: $82,700

Average need-based scholarship: $51,856

Total out-of-pocket cost: $30,844

5. Vanderbilt University

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Sticker price: $68,980

Average need-based scholarship: $54,417

Total out-of-pocket cost: $14,563

Top 5 public colleges for financial aid

Among the five schools on this list, the average scholarship grant awarded in 2022-23 to students with need was roughly $17,000.

1. University of Virginia

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Sticker price (in-state): $36,806

Average need-based scholarship: $26,662

Total out-of-pocket cost: $10,944

2. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Sticker price (in-state): $22,104

Average need-based scholarship: $15,704

Total out-of-pocket cost: $6,310

3. Truman State University

Location: Kirksville, Missouri

Sticker price (in-state): $18,949

Average need-based scholarship: $9,576

Total out-of-pocket cost: $9,373

4. New College of Florida

Location: Sarasota, Florida

Sticker price (in-state): $17,207

Average need-based scholarship: $13,540

Total out-of-pocket cost: $3,557

5. City University of New York — Hunter College

Location: Manhattan, New York City

Sticker price (in-state): $23,447

Average need-based scholarship: $8,892

Total out-of-pocket cost: $14,555

