These U.S. states have the best and the worst tap water: Kentucky ranked No. 1 while Alabama came in dead last

Water scarcity is one of the most significant and impactful components of the climate crisis. A 2022 Gallup poll revealed that 57 percent of Americans worry more about safe drinking water than global warming, air pollution or the extinction of animal species.

In June, J.D. Power ranked the states with the best and worst tap water based on six factors:

quality and reliability

price

conservation

billing and payment

communications

customer service

The study tracked water utility customers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. To be eligible, states had serve a minimum of 400,000 residential customers and a minimum of 100 survey respondents. The states were scored on a scale of 100 to 1,000 points.

10 U.S. states with the best tap water

Kentucky Washington New York Oregon Kansas Massachusetts Connecticut Minnesota Virginia Hawaii

Kentucky has the best tap water in the United States. In Louisville, Kentucky, the tap water is so good the city was able to trademark the name Pure Tap, according to the government's website.

There are 435 public water systems in Kentucky. According to the state's website, approximately 95% of Kentuckians have access to public drinking water.

Photo By Mike Kline (Notkalvin) | Moment | Getty Images

10 U.S. states with the worst tap water

Alabama Maryland Oklahoma New Mexico Texas Pennsylvania Ohio Mississippi Arizona Indiana

Alabama ranked as the state with the worst tap water in the country.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, an estimated 2.1 million Alabamians depend on groundwater as their primary source of drinking water.

Pd Nezhadfar / 500Px | 500Px | Getty Images

As much as 20 percent of these consumers use private water supplies, such as wells. Because of this, individuals are responsible for guaranteeing the safety of their own drinking water.

In Alabama, it's recommended that water testing be conducted at least once a year.

