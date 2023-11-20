‘They will pay': Trump shares social media threat as his lawyer argues gag order is unfair

Former President Donald Trump reposted a social media threat by a former official in his administration,

Former President Donald Trump on Monday shared a threat made in a social media post by a former top official in his administration, who wrote that people who "framed Trump ... will pay."

Trump reposted the Truth Social post by Monica Crowley at the same time his attorney was arguing to a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., that he should not be subject to a gag order in his criminal election interference case there.

That case is just one of four criminal cases pending against Trump as he continues to be the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential nomination contest.

Crowley's post referenced those cases as she also argued that the riot by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, had been falsely characterized by media and a select House committee that investigated that attempt to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

"Everything you've been told about January 6th is bullsh!t," Crowley wrote. "The real insurrectionists are those who framed Trump to try to stop him from ever being President again - & who framed YOU as "domestic terrorists" to try to crush America First."

"They have failed - and they will pay," she wrote.

Crowley served as an assistant secretary for public affairs in the Treasury Department under Trump.

The former president has said that all of the criminal cases against him were orchestrated by Biden, the Department of Justice, and Democrats to harm his chances of winning the 2024 election.

At Monday's appeals court hearing in Washington, a panel of judges sharply questioned Trump's lawyer as he argued against the gag order issued in his federal election interference case, which prohibits him from making public statements targeting prosecutors and "reasonably foreseeable" witnesses regarding their testimony.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, in issuing that gag order, said that Trump's his statements targeting people involved in the case were "sufficiently grave threats to the integrity of these proceedings."

