This 95-Year-Old Is Competing in a 10k Bike Race: How He's Physically and Mentally Prepping for the Challenge

18 years ago, Jack Eckenrode entered in his first National Senior Games at age 77; now, at 95, he's taking yet another spin at the biennial event.

The National Senior Games is the "largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors," according to the National Senior Games Association. It's held in the summer every two years and includes 20 sports for seniors aged 50 and older to compete in.

This year's Senior Games will begin on July 7. For Eckenrode, as always, the draw of the event is the cycling competition.

In 2005, he and his first wife, Margaret, entered in the bike races when the Senior Games came to their city of Pittsburgh. They competed in the 40k road race, which is nearly 25 miles long.

"I did pretty good, but I didn't get any medals. But my wife, she was pretty fast and she got some medals," Eckenrode says.

The couple went on to participate in many Senior Games and traveled to cities like Louisville, Houston and Albuquerque.

"My wife, she would get gold medals and make me jealous," Eckenrode tells CNBC Make It. "Last year, I went to Florida and I got five gold medals. And that made me very happy because that's the first time I ever got a gold medal."

Unfortunately, Margaret passed away in 2021 before Eckenrode earned his first gold medal, which was difficult for him. This year, he's hoping to compete in the 10k time trial, which is a little over 6 miles, and earn another medal.

Here's what he's doing to stay fit for the competition, and other life choices that he believes has helped him live a long and happy life.

Here's how a 95-year-old stays in shape

The key to Eckenrode's fitness is that "I exercise every day," he says. "I have a stationary bike that I jump on right away, and that helps me loosen up a little bit. I'll be on that [for] maybe 20 minutes."

During his morning exercise, he meditates and thinks about what his plan will be for the day.

A few other practices that he credits for his longevity and ability to stay fit are:

Exercising on workout machines in his garage

Doing mat exercises that he's learned in the air force

Biking for at least 16 miles on a trail near his home: "I go on the trail usually every day that's good weather-wise. Yesterday, I biked for 16 miles, 8 miles out and 8 miles back on a bike," he says.

Cutting his grass and cleaning around his house to stay active

Walking often to keep his legs in good shape

Eckenrode has never smoked and doesn't really drink often, he says. He also avoids red meat and mainly eats chicken, seafood and pasta.

Eckenrode also prioritizes social fitness

A Harvard study that followed participants for 85 years found that the key to a long and happy life is "social fitness." Social fitness means observing how we pour into our relationships, and working towards improving any imbalances to become a better friend and partner.

Connecting with others on a daily basis is a top priority for Eckenrode.

He grew up in a family of seven, and went on to have 12 children, six girls and six boys. "They kept me busy from day to day," he adds.

"Majority of them stay here in Pittsburgh and they help me out here," says Eckenrode. "They are active themselves, and they like to bike, be active in swimming and physical things. That sure helps too, to have somebody local within the family to go with you to do things."

He also has 42 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren. Last year, he told the National Senior Games Association that he had another great grandchild on the way.

Another important person in Eckenrode's life is his current wife, Eleanor.

"I was married for 67 years, and I moved out here in the country near the trail and I am living in a double-wide [trailer]," he says.

"The lady across the street who sold me the lot to put up the double-wide, I lost my wife in May and she lost her husband in July. And guess what? We're married today."

It's been a year since he remarried, and he and Eleanor stay socially fit by joining local senior centers near their trail.

"I love meeting people on the trail here. I installed a little water fountain out there for them to get water," Eckenrode told Del Moon, the communications and media director for the National Senior Games Association.

"They'll stop to say hello and shoot the breeze. Anybody that rides a bike seems to be a pretty nice person. I talk to people of all ages."

