This country is the No. 1 solo travel destination for 2025—it's not the United States

Solo travel continues to trend.

A new report from Kensington, a private guided luxury travel service, ranked the top countries to for a solo trip in 2025. For this ranking, Kensington took into account findings from "affluent" travelers based on 2024 data and two external surveys conducted with Opinium Research and Dig Insight.

"Solo travelers are increasingly choosing destinations with deep cultural significance and unique landscapes balanced with independence and seamless, personalized service," Matt Cammaert, Senior Vice President of Marketing, told Travel + Leisure.

The survey found that 76% of respondents are extremely to somewhat open to traveling by themselves internationally in the next three years.

India is the No. 1 solo travel destination for 2025

India is the top destination for those looking to adventure alone.

"From the vibrant streets of Jaipur to the tranquil backwaters of Kerala, India's diversity ensures that every traveler finds something extraordinary," Anit Singh, Kensington's destination expert for the Indian subcontinent, told Travel + Leisure.

The country is home to one of the modern-day Seven Wonders of the World, the Taj Mahal. The marble mausoleum in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983.

According to the report, India offers travelers "an alluring depth of history and culture that many travelers dream of for decades."

The top 10 solo travel destinations 2025

India Italy Japan Egypt Thailand Australia Spain Iceland France New Zealand

Italy ranked as the No. 2 solo travel destination.

Though Italy is always a popular locale, a solo traveler going to the European country "is likely fulfilling a unique personal dream," the report states. "And is looking for experiences and places that are outside the mainstream."

This is consistent with the trend reports from Expedia and Booking.com, which showed vacationers are skipping fancy trips to major global destinations for quieter excursions in lesser-known and far less crowded places.

About 63% of travelers said they will likely visit an off-the-beaten-track destination on their next trip, according to Expedia's "Unpack 25" travel trend report.

The country is home to many famous monuments, including the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Colosseum, and the Duomo di Milano.

