This fund is designed to help investors withstand wild market swings

Katie Stockton thinks she has a viable option for investors trying to withstand wild market swings.

She manages the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK), which is designed to be nimble in times of market stress. It's not tied to an index.

"What we try to do is help investors leverage the upside through sector rotation, but also minimize drawdowns," the Fairlead Strategies founder told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week. "That's obviously a big advantage longer term when you can just go into a less deep hole to climb out of."

According to Stockton, her ETF is particularly nimble in this environment because it uses multiple strategies — not just one. Since President Donald Trump announced his "reciprocal" tariffs on April 2, the ETF has fallen just over 4%, while the S&P 500 has lost 6.9%.

Stockton's ETF rotates monthly between all 11 S&P 500 sectors.

"We don't own technology anymore," Stockton said. "Some of the sectors that we like to invest in have fallen out of favor."

As of April 16, the fund's top sector holdings included consumer staples, utilities and real estate, according to Fairlead Strategies.

As of Thursday's close, the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF is down 4% so far this year.

Meanwhile, ETFs that are centered around specific sectors or strategies are largely under pressure. For example, the Invesco Top QQQ Trust (QBIG), which tracks the top 45% of companies in the Nasdaq-100 index, is down 22% in 2025.

The GraniteShares YieldBoost TSLA ETF (TSYY) is off 48% since the beginning of the year.

BTIG's Troy Donohue, the firm's head of Americas portfolio trading, thinks Stockton's ETF employs a sound strategy – particularly during the recent "dramatic pullback."

"TACK is a great example of how you can be nimble during these market times," Donohue said. "It's great to see it in an ETF product that has performed really well during this recent drawdown."