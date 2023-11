Every U.S. state has an enclave where its wealthiest homeowners reside, but how much they pay for homes can vary by millions.

The Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles is the most expensive place to live in both the U.S. overall and California specifically, with homes costing a median price of $8,625,000, according to a Realtor.com analysis of the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. The study is based on the median sale price for new listings in October 2023.

In contrast to California, the most expensive ZIP code for North Dakota is found in Fargo, where median-priced homes are relatively affordable, costing $439,900. That's about $8 million less than in Bel Air.

Upscale vacation destinations and exclusive coastal towns dominate the most expensive ZIP codes for many U.S. states. That includes the Hamptons community of Water Mill, New York, as well as the ski resort towns of Telluride, Colorado, and Wilson, Wyoming, which is near Jackson Hole. Median-priced homes in these ZIP codes cost more than $4 million.

In more rural states like Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska and West Virginia, homes in the most expensive ZIP codes cost less than $1 million. That's still more than the U.S. median home price of $431,000, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.

Below are the most expensive ZIP codes in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Most expensive ZIP code: Arley (35541)

Arley (35541) Median list price: $1,050,000

$1,050,000 Median square footage: 2,888

Alaska

Most expensive ZIP code: Anchorage (99516)

Anchorage (99516) Median list price: $770,000

$770,000 Median square footage: 3,007

Arizona

Most expensive ZIP code: Paradise Valley (85253)

Paradise Valley (85253) Median list price: $4,856,250

$4,856,250 Median square footage: 5,561

Arkansas

Most expensive ZIP code: Bentonville (72712)

Bentonville (72712) Median list price: $725,000

$725,000 Median square footage: 2,318

California

Most expensive ZIP code: Los Angeles (90077)

Los Angeles (90077) Median list price: $8,625,000

$8,625,000 Median square footage: 5,565

Colorado

Most expensive ZIP code: Mountain Village (81435)

Mountain Village (81435) Median list price: $5,525,000

$5,525,000 Median square footage: 2,861

Connecticut

Most expensive ZIP code: Greenwich (06831)

Greenwich (06831) Median list price: $4,511,250

$4,511,250 Median square footage: 6,063

Delaware

Most expensive ZIP code: Bethany Beach (19930)

Bethany Beach (19930) Median list price: $1,103,500

$1,103,500 Median square footage: 1,850

Florida

Most expensive ZIP code: Coral Gables (33156)

Coral Gables (33156) Median list price: $4,175,000

$4,175,000 Median square footage: 4,476

Georgia

Most expensive ZIP code: Atlanta (30327)

Atlanta (30327) Median list price: $2,371,250

$2,371,250 Median square footage: 5,567

Hawaii

Most expensive ZIP code: Kilauea (96754)

Kilauea (96754) Median list price: $4,112,500

$4,112,500 Median square footage: 2,429

Idaho

Most expensive ZIP code: Ketchum (83340)

Ketchum (83340) Median list price: $4,185,000

$4,185,000 Median square footage: 3,191

Illinois

Most expensive ZIP code: Winnetka (60093)

Winnetka (60093) Median list price: $1,650,000

$1,650,000 Median square footage: 4,495

Indiana

Most expensive ZIP code: Zionsville (46077)

Zionsville (46077) Median list price: $724,900

$724,900 Median square footage: 3,752

Iowa

Most expensive ZIP code: Clive (50325)

Clive (50325) Median list price: $575,482

$575,482 Median square footage: 1,986

Kansas

Most expensive ZIP code: Mission Hills (66208)

Mission Hills (66208) Median list price: $1,028,750

$1,028,750 Median square footage: 3,006

Kentucky

Most expensive ZIP code: Prospect (40059)

Prospect (40059) Median list price: $784,700

$784,700 Median square footage: 3,771

Louisiana

Most expensive ZIP code: New Orleans (70124)

New Orleans (70124) Median list price: $618,000

$618,000 Median square footage: 2,612

Maine

Most expensive ZIP code: Falmouth (04105)

Falmouth (04105) Median list price: $1,149,500

$1,149,500 Median square footage: 2,909

Maryland

Most expensive ZIP code: Bethesda (20817)

Bethesda (20817) Median list price: $2,222,500

$2,222,500 Median square footage: 5,068

Massachusetts

Most expensive ZIP code: Boston (02108)

Boston (02108) Median list price: $5,687,500

$5,687,500 Median square footage: 3,468

Michigan

Most expensive ZIP code: Bloomfield Hills (48301)

Bloomfield Hills (48301) Median list price: $1,084,750

$1,084,750 Median square footage: 3,730

Minnesota

Most expensive ZIP code: Wayzata (55391)

Wayzata (55391) Median list price: $1,716,000

$1,716,000 Median square footage: 3,963

Mississippi

Most expensive ZIP code: Madison (39110)

Madison (39110) Median list price: $525,000

$525,000 Median square footage: 2,663

Missouri

Most expensive ZIP code: Saint Louis (63131)

Saint Louis (63131) Median list price: $1,498,750

$1,498,750 Median square footage: 4,694

Montana

Most expensive ZIP code: Whitefish (59937)

Whitefish (59937) Median list price: $1,487,000

$1,487,000 Median square footage: 2,109

Nebraska

Most expensive ZIP code: Valley (68064)

Valley (68064) Median list price: $910,000

$910,000 Median square footage: 3,378

Nevada

Most expensive ZIP code: Incline Village (89451)

Incline Village (89451) Median list price: $2,988,500

$2,988,500 Median square footage: 2,695

New Hampshire

Most expensive ZIP code: Portsmouth (03801)

Portsmouth (03801) Median list price: $1,066,725

$1,066,725 Median square footage: 1,945

New Jersey

Most expensive ZIP code: Stone Harbor (08247)

Stone Harbor (08247) Median list price: $4,387,250

$4,387,250 Median square footage: 2,797

New Mexico

Most expensive ZIP code: Santa Fe (87506)

Santa Fe (87506) Median list price: $2,156,250

$2,156,250 Median square footage: 3,616

New York

Most expensive ZIP code: Water Mill (11976)

Water Mill (11976) Median list price: $7,995,000

$7,995,000 Median square footage: 7,171

North Carolina

Most expensive ZIP code: Cashiers (28717)

Cashiers (28717) Median list price: $1,958,750

$1,958,750 Median square footage: 10,037

North Dakota

Most expensive ZIP code: Fargo (58104)

Fargo (58104) Median list price: $439,900

$439,900 Median square footage: 2,657

Ohio

Most expensive ZIP code: Moreland Hills (44022)

Moreland Hills (44022) Median list price: $1,012,450

$1,012,450 Median square footage: 4,639

Oklahoma

Most expensive ZIP code: Tulsa (74137)

Tulsa (74137) Median list price: $677,225

$677,225 Median square footage: 3,972

Oregon

Most expensive ZIP code: Bend (97703)

Bend (97703) Median list price: $1,237,250

$1,237,250 Median square footage: 2,349

Pennsylvania

Most expensive ZIP code: New Hope (18938)

New Hope (18938) Median list price: $1,848,750

$1,848,750 Median square footage: 3,976

Rhode Island

Most expensive ZIP code: Jamestown (02835)

Jamestown (02835) Median list price: $1,787,500

$1,787,500 Median square footage: 2,688

South Carolina

Most expensive ZIP code: Sunset (29685)

Sunset (29685) Median list price: $2,041,093

$2,041,093 Median square footage: 4,920

South Dakota

Most expensive ZIP code: Lead (57754)

Lead (57754) Median list price: $922,000

$922,000 Median square footage: 2,724

Tennessee

Most expensive ZIP code: College Grove (37046)

College Grove (37046) Median list price: $2,698,476

$2,698,476 Median square footage: 5,242

Texas

Most expensive ZIP code: Dallas (75205)

Dallas (75205) Median list price: $3,770,000

$3,770,000 Median square footage: 4,809

Utah

Most expensive ZIP code: Park City (84098)

Park City (84098) Median list price: $1,881,000

$1,881,000 Median square footage: 3,032

Vermont

Most expensive ZIP code: Stowe (05672)

Stowe (05672) Median list price: $1,556,000

$1,556,000 Median square footage: 3,000

Virginia

Most expensive ZIP code: McLean (22101)

McLean (22101) Median list price: $3,305,000

$3,305,000 Median square footage: 7,240

Washington

Most expensive ZIP code: Mercer Island (98040)

Mercer Island (98040) Median list price: $2,745,000

$2,745,000 Median square footage: 3,535

Washington, D.C.

Most expensive ZIP code: Washington, D.C. (20015)

Washington, D.C. (20015) Median list price: $1,446,225

$1,446,225 Median square footage: 2,379

West Virginia

Most expensive ZIP code: Shepherdstown (25443)

Shepherdstown (25443) Median list price: $612,500

$612,500 Median square footage: 2,408

Wisconsin

Most expensive ZIP code: Green Bay (54304)

Green Bay (54304) Median list price: $729,900

$729,900 Median square footage: 1,883

Wyoming

Most expensive ZIP code: Wilson (83014)

Wilson (83014) Median list price: $6,960,000

$6,960,000 Median square footage: 3,341

