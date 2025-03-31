This luxury cruise wants to be a ‘blue zone' at sea, and a ‘lifetime' on the ship will cost over $1 million: ‘You're going to get healthier'

To mirror the key habits in blue zones, the MV Narrative by Storylines will offer healthy foods, like those rich in essential fatty acids, and mainly plant-based options, Martin says. Opportunities to connect with others and hone in on your purpose are also major focuses for the wellness of residents.

From plant-based diets to tight-knit communities, a luxury residential cruise is taking a page out of the book of places like Sardinia, Italy and Okinawa, Japan.

Blue zones are areas around the world that were identified as having some of the highest concentrations of the longest-living people in the world. The longevity of the people in places like Ikaria, Greece and Nicoya, Costa Rica has been attributed to practices like daily physical activity and belonging to a faith-based community. A proximity to water is also something four of the five blue zones all have in common.

The MV Narrative by Storylines hopes to become the first "blue zone" at sea.

"This ship is probably the only ship where you go on and you're going to get healthier," says Brian Martin, a naturopathic doctor and chief health officer of Storylines. Martin will lead the cruise's health programs.

"We can grow some of the food. We can control the environment, the water, the air, the conditioning," he adds. Martin's team will also be conducting research where some residents' health outcomes will be tracked using wearable devices, so they can receive customized wellness plans.

According to the Storylines website, the MV Narrative will offer a "wellness-focused global lifestyle" with an emphasis on "an active lifestyle, positive outlook, wise eating and a thriving community."

Opportunities to connect with others and hone in on your purpose are also major focuses for residents of the ship, Martin says.

Some unique features of the MV Narrative are the Optimal Aging Programs led by Martin and an on-board clinic that offers IV therapies, genetic testing, and cosmetic procedures like Botox, among other treatments.

The MV Narrative is scheduled to set sail in 2027, and residents can live on the ship for the "lifetime of the vessel," which Storylines predicts will be 60 years.

But life on the blue zone at sea, won't come cheap.

What to know about the Storylines' 'MV Narrative'

Residents can get leases on the MV Narrative for:

12 years, starting at $462,000

24 years, starting at $619,966

Lifetime of the Vessel, starting at $1,029,584

The highest price for a multi-bedroom residential unit for the lifetime of the vessel is listed at over $10 million. Living fees can be paid monthly, though a provisional fee equal to three months of living expenses are due before the cruise sets sail. Prices vary depending on how many months per year a resident plans to stay on the ship.

The MV Narrative will stop in Italy, Montenegro, Croatia, Greece and Turkey, according to a three-month sample itinerary on the site. Travelers can filter their itinerary to include ports centered around adventure, relaxation, history and more.

Retirees are flocking to the MV Narrative

For some retirees, cruising on the MV Narrative is the perfect alternative to living out their days in your typical senior living facility.

It's what inspired Martin and his wife to get their own residence on board the ship.

"We had thought years ago [that] we should invest in a small, little ship, maybe a retired, smaller cruise vessel. Of course, that would have been a big project," Martin says.

"My wife said, 'You know what? Someone's got to be doing that already.' [And] this had to be literally at two o'clock in the morning and we just looked up and we saw Storylines."

Martin was so excited about the cruise that he reached out to the CEO and founder of Storylines, Alister Punton, to see how he could get involved.

"I sent him an email, and probably within a half an hour, he emailed me back," Martin says. "I said, 'Look, you have anybody that's taking care of the health component?' He said, 'No.' And I said, 'Okay, I'd like to go ahead and oversee that, and create a team.'"

John and Melody Hennessee, a couple who lives in Florida, are also planning to retire on the MV Narrative.

"We'd never live in a retirement community," Melody, a former real estate agent told Realtor.com last year. "We're kids at heart. We don't realize our age."

A Facebook ad for Storylines' cruise is what sold the couple on purchasing an apartment on board, which costs $2.7 million. John and Melody put down a deposit of $10,000 for the unit.

"It seemed to be the perfect fit," John said.

Until the ship sails in 2027, the pair are living in an apartment on the Villa Vie, a four-year world cruise. "I haven't cooked, cleaned, or done laundry in two years," Melody said.

