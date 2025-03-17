This startup is creating a global tech platform for recycled wood

Each year 36 million trees fall due to decay, disease, natural disasters or clearing for new development.

Each year 36 million trees fall due to decay, disease, natural disasters or clearing for new development. The vast majority of those trees are either burned, sent to a landfill or ground up for mulch, which wastes energy and causes carbon emissions.

Now, new technology is being used to find, transport and recycle that wood and make it useful once again.

Cambium is a startup aiming to disrupt the wood recycling space. Its Baltimore-based researchers are working on new ways to track, treat and transfer old wood into the supply chain. It bills itself as the platform "where timber meets tech."

"We make it really easy to source wood that would have otherwise been wasted and we build technology for the wood industry so that we can save material, create new local jobs and address climate change at scale," said CEO Ben Christensen.

Every piece of Cambium's "carbon smart" wood has a barcode. Scan it, and Cambium's app will identify what the species is, when it was milled and what its grade is.

Cambium's technology helps find, recycle and then deliver the wood across the United States and to parts of Canada. The company works with local tree care services, trucking companies and saw mills as well as companies like Amazon, CBRE, Gensler and Room and Board.

"We help truckers coordinate loads so they can actually move this material, and then we help sawmills source that material, track that material when they're actually using it within their sawmill and then ultimately sell that material as well," Christensen said.

While there are local wood recyclers, no one else is addressing the supply chain on a national scale, said Christensen, adding that he expects to eventually go global. This potential is enticing to investors.

"For us, as a venture capitalist who is looking to invest in businesses that kind of can go to the moon and become billion dollar businesses, this meets all the criteria," said Adrian Fenty, founding managing partner at MaC Venture Capital.

Cambium is also backed by Volo Earth Ventures, NEA and Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, among others. The startup has raised $28.5 million in total funding so far.

If it was possible to salvage all the discarded wood material in the U.S., humans could source about half of our total demand, Christensen said.

Cambium doubled its sales last year, and Christensen said the big growth was on the software side. Its revenue comes from direct sales of wood to end users and from sales of software into the wood industry to facilitate moving, tracking and selling the recycled product.

"It's critical for Silicon Valley investors, because we don't want to invest in a wood company," Fenty said. "We don't want to invest in a construction company. We want to invest in a software company."

Among the challenges ahead are the Trump administration's tariffs on Canadian lumber, Christensen said. Those tariffs are expected to impact Cambium's business, especially in the northeast region of the U.S.

"We're moving material to sawmills that are 10 or 20 miles away across the border, and so obviously trade policy really impacts how that material moves," Christensen said.

CNBC producer Lisa Rizzolo contributed to this piece.