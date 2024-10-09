Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials closed at records, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Delta Air Lines reports before the bell

CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau will have the numbers and a key interview with Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian.

The stock is up nearly 9% over the past three months.

Delta is having a big month, up about 17%.

The stock is 5% from the May 52-week high.

Domino's Pizza reports Thursday morning

The pizza chain is down 13.5% in the past three months.

Domino's Pizza is 24% from the April 52-week high.

Papa John's is up 13.5% in three months. The stock is 39% from the January high.

Tilray Brands reports before the bell

The cannabis company is set to report before the bell. The results come as both presidential candidates say they're not against allowing the industry to grow.

Tilray shares are down 7.4% in the past three months.

It is 45% from the April high, and it ended Wednesday's session at $1.63 a share.

Of the big cannabis-related stocks, Jazz Pharmaceuticals is closest to a 52-week high. Shares ended Wednesday's session at $107.32. The all-time high is $194.73 a share.

AMD's CEO

CNBC TV's Kristina Partsinevelos will speak with Advanced Micro Devices chief executive officer Lisa Su.

The stock is up 4% so far in October, and it is up 7% in a week.

AMD is 25% from the 52-week high hit back in March.

Nvidia, by the way, is 5.75% from the June 20 high. It is up 9.2% so far in October. The stock is up 11.6% in a week.

Meta Platforms' run

Meta recently hit an all-time high.

It is up about 17% in a month, and it's up nearly 67% so far this year.

The travel beat