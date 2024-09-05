Money Report

Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 4, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching during the rebound and what's on the radar for the next session.

Broadcom

  • The tech giant reports Thursday after the bell. CNBC TV's Seema Mody will cover it all.
  • Broadcom is the third biggest component in the popular VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), accounting for 8.6% of the fund. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and Nvidia make up a greater portion of the ETF's net assets.
  • The stock is up about 16% over the past three months.
  • Shares are 17% from the June high.
  • The SMH is 20% from its July high. The fund is down 12% in three months.
  • Broadcom is the third best performer in the SMH this year. Shares are up 38% in 2024.
Ford August sales

  • CNBC TV's auto and airlines man Phil LeBeau will watch for Ford's August sales in the 9 a.m. hour, Eastern time.
  • Ford is up nearly 13% in a month.
  • The stock is 26% from the July 18th high.
  • General Motors shares are up 21% in a month. They are 4% from the July 18th high.

Costco Wholesale

  • Shares of Costco are up about 8.3% in a month.
  • The retailer reports August sales Thursday afternoon
  • Costco is near the top of the food chain in the S&P Food and Retailing Industry so far this year. Shares are up 35% in 2024. Walmart is tops, with a 47% gain this year.
  • Jim Cramer is a big fan and last bought Costco for his charitable trust on June 15, 2020. The stock is up 205% since then. It's up three times as much as the S&P 500 in the same period. 

Asset-backed securities

The S&P 500 low volatility ETF

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

