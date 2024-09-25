Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Dow ended a four-day win streak Wednesday, and what's on the radar for the next session.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Micron Technology

On Thursday, Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra will be on CNBC TV in the 9 a.m. hour, Eastern time.

The chip giant reported quarterly results Wednesday afternoon, beating estimates.

The company's chips are used in the artificial intelligence industry.

Micron said some of its chips for next year are already pre-sold out.

The stock is up 14% after hours. However, Micron remains about 35% from the June high.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Southwest Airlines

CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau will report on Southwest Airlines' investor day.

The company is fighting off an aggressive push from activist investor Elliott Management.

News of the investment came out June 10.

Since then Southwest is barely up, just 2%.

The stock took a hit Wednesday, falling about 4.6%. It is 19% from the February 52-week high.

Biogen

The biotech stock is back to a 27-month low.

Biogen is 30% from the 52-week high hit back in October 2023.

So far in September, the stock is down about 7.7%.

The NYSE Arca Biotechnology index is down 2.36% in three days.

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) is down 3.8% in three days.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is down 3.6% in three days.

Hooray for Hollywood

Class B shares of Fox hit a 30-month high Wednesday. The stock is up 19% in three months.

Live Nation Entertainment hit a 29-month high Wednesday. The stock is up 9.5% in September.

Netflix hit another all-time high. The stock is up 48% in 2024.

The industrials