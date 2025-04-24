Tide owner Procter & Gamble cuts earnings, revenue outlook as quarterly sales disappoint

Procter & Gamble's quarterly earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations.

The company also cut its forecast for its full-year core earnings per share and revenue.

Procter & Gamble on Thursday reported mixed quarterly results as demand for its products fell.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The company, which owns Tide and Charmin, also slashed its full-year forecast for its core earnings per share and revenue.

Shares of the company fell 2% in premarket trading.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.54 vs. $1.53 expected

Revenue: $19.78 billion vs. $20.11 billion expected

P&G reported third-quarter net income attributable to the company of $3.77 billion, or $1.54 per share, up from $3.75 billion, or $1.52 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales dropped 2% to $19.78 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.