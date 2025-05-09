To interrupt someone who won't stop talking, do 3 simple things: ‘Others will appreciate you'

Have you ever been in a work meeting or social gathering where one person just won't stop talking? It's really frustrating, especially when you have something to say.

As a global communication expert, I work with a lot of smart, polite people who feel like it's rude to interrupt. However, in my book, "Smart, Not Loud: How to Get Noticed at Work for All the Right Reasons," I talk about how important it is for you to speak up, especially if you have something important to add to the conversation.

Here are three things you need to do:

1. Adjust your mindset

The first step is to not think of interrupting as a bad thing. Instead, you're part of the conversation and your thoughts are just as valued as everyone else's.

Now, with the right mindset, how do you actually get a word in?

2. Start with their name

When you find that opportune time to chime in, the first thing you'll want to say is the person's name. Research shows our brain lights up when we hear our name being called. It signals to us the flow of the conversation has changed, and we intuitively pause to see what's going on.

So say the person's name firmly and politely. This combination showcases both confidence and presence without coming across as confrontational.

3. Acknowledge and redirect

Next, reroute the conversation to what you want to talk about. Be strategic by showing that you're collaborative and trying to expand on their thoughts. People love to feel like their ideas were acknowledged and it also creates a seamless conversational flow.

For example, you might say:

"Jennifer, I heard what you said about the client's concern, and it made me think about the approach we used with another client a few years ago..."

"Ben, that's a good point on the project timeline, but Lisa, what's your take on this from a marketing perspective?"

"Maya, I agree with you. What you're saying makes me think of this book I just read…"

"Carter, I was silently nodding when you said that because it reminded me of what I experienced last week…"

When someone feels listened to and heard, they're more likely to back down and make way for others to speak. Now, you can drive the conversation to what you really want to talk about.

When in doubt, use this phrase

If you're not sure exactly how to phrase your interjection, try this sentence — whether you're in a work brainstorm or a book club meeting:

"[Person's name], can I jump in real quick here? I'd love to open up the conversation…"

For example:

"Leo, can I jump in real quick here? I'd love to open up the conversation to a slightly different angle."

"Jenn, can I jump in real quick here? I'd love to open up the conversation and see what everyone else thinks, too."

Respond to pushback

Let's say you've used this simple strategy to firmly and politely interrupt a person dominating the conversation. But this person just won't back down. What do you do?

Being direct is key. If someone keeps going, it's okay to assert yourself even more firmly and call out exactly what you're doing. It's also powerful to pose it as a question.

You might say:

"Sam, I appreciate your thoughts, but I'd like to make sure others have a chance to weigh in as well right now. Do you mind if we open it up?"

"Taylor, we know you feel strongly about this, but let's give Eric a chance to speak too. Is that okay with you?"

Foster a respectful space for everyone

At the end of the day, you want to create a respectful environment where everybody feels like they have a chance to talk. Speaking up doesn't have to be loud or combative. It just has to be intentional.

If you feel like someone is dominating the conversation and making it difficult for anyone else to get a word in, chances are other people feel the same. With this approach, you can speak up tactfully and politely, but firmly. And I guarantee others will appreciate you for doing it.

Jessica Chen is a global communications expert, keynote speaker, and a former Emmy-award winning TV journalist. Her book "Smart, Not Loud: How to Get Noticed at Work for All the Right Reasons" teaches smart professionals how to develop workplace confidence and build a career they love using strategic communications skills to stand out. Connect with Jessica on LinkedIn and Instagram.

